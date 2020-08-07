French Country House Plans That Bring All the Charm
These house plans look like they’ve been plucked straight out of the French countryside. Fan of the French farmhouse? We’ve got them. Or are you more the stately chateau type? Rest assured we’ve got that too. Here you’ll find house plans with all the French country style of the coziest Provencal designs. The best part is that each and every one can be yours.
Lenox Cottage
Plan SL-1415
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
View the Lenox Cottage House Plan
This cottage that clocks in under 2,000 square feet is just the ticket for empty nesters or those preferring a smaller footprint. But don’t be fooled—the outdoor terrace adds plenty of entertaining space.
New Rustic Oaks
Plan SL-070
2 bedrooms (3 possible), 2 full baths, 1 half bath
View the New Rustic Oaks House Plan
Let’s talk about that front porch, or are you speechless too? The foyer is another one of our favorite features, leading to the family room with a covered porch just beyond.
Montereau
Plan SL-1001
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
View the Montereau House Plan
If you’re looking for a showstopping primary bedroom, you’ve found it here. Double doors, a walk-in closet, a sitting area, and a fireplace round out the retreat.
Chateau de Valensole
Plan SL-1694
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
View the Chateau de Valensole House Plan
This three-story house is deceptively spacious. Entertainers will rejoice over the kitchen that’s completely open to the living and dining rooms.
Elan Cottage
Plan SL-1731
4 bedrooms (5 possible), 3 baths
View the Elan Cottage House Plan
Welcome home to this French Country stunner. The just under 2,800-square-foot house features four bedrooms with the option for a fifth. The covered front porch creates a warm welcome.
Madison Ridge
Plan SL-311
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half
View the Madison Ridge House Plan
This stately plan features a primary bedroom with a fireplace, large bath, and closet space to spare. Private bathrooms accompany each of the secondary bedrooms, while a half bath serves guests.
Hitherwood
Plan SL-1315
4 bedrooms, 4 full, 2 half
View the Hitherwood House Plan
The columned porch is the perfect spot for taking in the neighborhood—that is, if you can peel yourself away from the spacious, open-concept interior.
Haughton Chase
Plan SL-1082
4 bedrooms, 3 baths
View the Haughton Chase House Plan
With four bedrooms, three baths, and spanning over 3,300 square feet, this one-level floor plan doesn’t sacrifice a thing. A spacious kitchen with keeping room is the crowning jewel.
Denham Springs
Plan SL-1005
4 bedrooms (6 possible), 4 full baths, 1 half bath
View the Denham Springs House Plan
Shuttered windows, high ceilings, and a two-way fireplace between the primary bedroom and keeping room bring all the charm to the classic French-style home.
Hiwassee Cottage
Plan SL-2046
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths
View the Hiwassee Cottage House Plan
The nearly 4,000-square-foot home maintains its cottage-appeal thanks to thoughtful design elements that keep the charm but bring all the function one could possibly hope for, including a butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, mudroom, three-car garage, and two separate porches.