French Country House Plans That Bring All the Charm

These house plans look like they’ve been plucked straight out of the French countryside. Fan of the French farmhouse? We’ve got them. Or are you more the stately chateau type? Rest assured we’ve got that too. Here you’ll find house plans with all the French country style of the coziest Provencal designs. The best part is that each and every one can be yours

Lenox Cottage

Plan SL-1415
3 bedrooms, 2 baths
This cottage that clocks in under 2,000 square feet is just the ticket for empty nesters or those preferring a smaller footprint. But don’t be fooled—the outdoor terrace adds plenty of entertaining space.

New Rustic Oaks

Plan SL-070
2 bedrooms (3 possible), 2 full baths, 1 half bath
Let’s talk about that front porch, or are you speechless too? The foyer is another one of our favorite features, leading to the family room with a covered porch just beyond.

Montereau

Plan SL-1001
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
If you’re looking for a showstopping primary bedroom, you’ve found it here. Double doors, a walk-in closet, a sitting area, and a fireplace round out the retreat.

Chateau de Valensole

Plan SL-1694
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
This three-story house is deceptively spacious. Entertainers will rejoice over the kitchen that’s completely open to the living and dining rooms.

Elan Cottage

Plan SL-1731
4 bedrooms (5 possible), 3 baths
Welcome home to this French Country stunner. The just under 2,800-square-foot house features four bedrooms with the option for a fifth. The covered front porch creates a warm welcome.  

Madison Ridge

Plan SL-311
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half
This stately plan features a primary bedroom with a fireplace, large bath, and closet space to spare. Private bathrooms accompany each of the secondary bedrooms, while a half bath serves guests.

Hitherwood

Plan SL-1315
4 bedrooms, 4 full, 2 half
The columned porch is the perfect spot for taking in the neighborhood—that is, if you can peel yourself away from the spacious, open-concept interior.

Haughton Chase

Plan SL-1082
4 bedrooms, 3 baths
With four bedrooms, three baths, and spanning over 3,300 square feet, this one-level floor plan doesn’t sacrifice a thing. A spacious kitchen with keeping room is the crowning jewel.

Denham Springs

Plan SL-1005
4 bedrooms (6 possible), 4 full baths, 1 half bath
Shuttered windows, high ceilings, and a two-way fireplace between the primary bedroom and keeping room bring all the charm to the classic French-style home.

Hiwassee Cottage

Plan SL-2046
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths
The nearly 4,000-square-foot home maintains its cottage-appeal thanks to thoughtful design elements that keep the charm but bring all the function one could possibly hope for, including a butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, mudroom, three-car garage, and two separate porches.

