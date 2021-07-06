When it comes to cabinetry styles, we've given you plenty of inspiration. From crisp white and matte black to every shade in between, there are countless ways to play up your personality by bringing a favorite color into your kitchen. Even though it's the hardest-working space in the house, we aren't ones to sacrifice an ounce of style for function, so we're always looking for ways to marry the two.

Enter Formica Writable Surfaces. These durable, dry-erase surfaces are low-maintenance and stain resistant. This high-gloss product comes in a wide range of colors (from classic white to vibrant magenta), and it can be applied to cabinet fronts or countertops to give your kitchen a custom look. Use the markerboard surface to keep a running grocery list, write an inspirational quote of the day, or announce what's for dinner (because we know everyone is asking!). When you're ready to change up what's listed, wipe down the surface with a soft cloth for instant cleanup.

WATCH: The Best Way to Refresh Your Kitchen Without the Paint Buckets? Update Your Cabinet Hardware

This personable-yet-practical product isn't limited to the kitchen. We also love the idea of using Formica Writable Surfaces to upgrade a laundry room, home office, or homeschool-designated room. Install a colorful panel in the laundry room to label clothes hampers or designate drop zones for bookbags and sports equipment. Who didn't love writing on their teacher's dry erase board as a student? Bring that excitement and functionality back into your home office. These surfaces can also be applied vertically to cover a desktop. Kids may also love the Formica Writable Surface in the chalkboard finish to give their homeschool space more of a classroom look.