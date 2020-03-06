A New Tennessee Home With Old Southern Charm

"When a tape measure wouldn't reach, I counted bricks," explains architect Alyson Sailer about her precise approach to reinterpreting one of Nashville's oldest houses, the circa-1810 Grassmere Historic Home (the estate is now the site of the city's zoo), as a new house in College Grove, Tennessee. When Mary and Patrick Hatcliff, owners and operators of Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based Hatcliff Construction were looking to build a Southern Living Showcase Home, they turned to Sailer and six of the region's best designers to spotlight old Southern style in a fresh way. "Character is often lost in new construction, but we wanted to show how to capture older-home details in smart ways," says Mary. "Although the exterior is made of all low-maintenance composite products such as James Hardie siding and PVC shutters, handrails, spindles, and brackets, it looked so authentic that the curator of Grassmere teared up touring the house." To pull off the old-fashioned feel, Mary worked with Sailer to replicate interior millwork, fireplaces, and the front rooms while reconfiguring the rear of the home to provide modern comforts like an attached kitchen, an expansive master suite, and a spacious upstairs bonus room. Here's how the team artfully fused past and present.