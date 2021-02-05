This Best-Selling Spot Remover from Amazon Works on Both Old and New Stains

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From pet accidents to coffee spills to mystery spots, unwanted stains inevitably appear from time to time. Allow us to introduce you to Folex Carpet Spot Remover, the instant solution for making all of those stains disappear. The made-in-the-USA instant carpet stain remover helps remove wine, coffee, dirt, grease, ink, and more from your favorite fabrics.

The best part about Folex is that no rinsing, vacuuming or waiting is required to see the results. It's a non-toxic and odor-free formula that can remove both new and old stains instantly with little work required. Folex is safe to use on color fast carpet or material that can be safely dampened with water, but it is still recommended that you test on an inconspicuous area before applying it to the stain. To use, simply spray on the stain, gently scrub it with your fingertips, and blot with an absorbent cloth.



Over 18,000 Amazon customers have given the instant stain remover a 5-star rating. The reviews are filled with jaw dropping before and after photos, just like the one pictured above, and pages of positive words. "The only warning I will give you, is once you start cleaning with this, you're going to want to do more and more cleaning." said one customer. Another makes the bold claim that "It's a miracle in a bottle."



In addition to using it on fabrics like carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing, reviewers also found the cleaner to be useful on hard surface like counters and bathtubs. Another popular use was for removing stains from cloth seats in cars. One reviewer shared it saved her hundreds of dollars replacing her seats, claiming "I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing!"

So, if you're the not-so-proud owner of unwanted stains, you'll want to add a bottle of this spot remover to your cart ASAP. The bottle is a generous 32-ounce size so after removing your current stains, you'll still have plenty left to fight any new stains that may arise.

