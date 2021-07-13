I Put Out This Mosquito Zapper One Night, And There Were Hundreds of Dead Bugs By Morning

It looks akin to your run-of-the-mill bug zapper, but acts like its scary big brother. The model I gifted to my dad covers one whole acre, which was more than enough to help alleviate our porch and immediate yard of total bug takeover. Along with the bug-attracting bulb, it comes with a mosquito attractant to insert underneath the Flowtron that has been tested to be way more efficient at attracting and eradicating mosquitoes compared to other bug zappers. However, it doesn't only attract mosquitoes. It gets rid of all sorts of bugs, which is why we found so many scattered the following day.