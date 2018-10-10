Our Favorite Floral China Patterns

Many people choose their china patterns based on color—whether it be a classic blue, crisp white, pretty pink, or fresh green—or on what their mother has passed down to them that they cherish and want to grow. It’s only natural that with our very particular tastes, and yet with our appreciation for all different styles of beautiful china, that we sometimes find it difficult to settle on just one signature color. But, we can forgo that headache by agreeing that a gorgeous floral pattern is something that catches the eye on any place setting and sets the scene for a stunning tablescape every time. You can mix a colorful floral pattern—many of which have a versatile white background—with any color of your choosing in a way that looks perfectly planned, yet creative at the same time. It can be customized according to holiday, event, or mood to ensure you’re never bored with it (which is a major plus). On top of everything, floral patterns look lovely displayed in the home—saving you some design time! Here are some of our favorite blooming beauties to give that pop to your table any day.