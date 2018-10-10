Our Favorite Floral China Patterns
Many people choose their china patterns based on color—whether it be a classic blue, crisp white, pretty pink, or fresh green—or on what their mother has passed down to them that they cherish and want to grow. It’s only natural that with our very particular tastes, and yet with our appreciation for all different styles of beautiful china, that we sometimes find it difficult to settle on just one signature color. But, we can forgo that headache by agreeing that a gorgeous floral pattern is something that catches the eye on any place setting and sets the scene for a stunning tablescape every time. You can mix a colorful floral pattern—many of which have a versatile white background—with any color of your choosing in a way that looks perfectly planned, yet creative at the same time. It can be customized according to holiday, event, or mood to ensure you’re never bored with it (which is a major plus). On top of everything, floral patterns look lovely displayed in the home—saving you some design time! Here are some of our favorite blooming beauties to give that pop to your table any day.
Herend ‘Queen Victoria’
Buy It: $205 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Bernardaud ‘Jardin Indien’
Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Mottahedeh ‘Tobacco Leaf’
Buy It: $175 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Michael Aram ‘Black Orchid’
Buy It: $120 for 5-piece setting; neimanmarcus.com
Anna Weatherley ‘Old Master Tulips’
Buy It: $345 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Herend ‘Chinese Bouquet’ in Turquoise & Platinum
Buy It: $145 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Wedgwood ‘Kutani Crane’
Buy It: $120 for dinner plate; replacements.com
Mikasa ‘Tivoli Garden’
Buy It: $180 for 16-piece setting; neimanmarcus.com
Lenox ‘Marchesa Painted Camellia’
Buy It: $112 for 5-piece setting; amazon.com
Versace ‘Butterfly Garden’
Buy It: $138 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com
Royal Crown Derby ‘Blue Camellias’
Buy It: $235 for accent plate; neimanmarcus.com
Kate Spade New York ‘Gardner Street’
Buy It: $38 for dinner plate; macys.com
Royal Albert ‘Old Country Roses’
Buy It: $35 for dinner plate; macys.com
Villeroy & Boch ‘Botanica’
Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; replacements.com
Lenox ‘Garden Grove’
Buy It: $26 for dinner plate; macys.com
Portmeirion ‘Botanic Garden’
Buy It: $19 for dinner plate; macys.com
Wedgwood ‘Wild Strawberry’
Buy It: $50 for dinner plate; replacements.com
Juliska ‘Field of Flowers’
Buy It: $52 for set of 4 party plates; juliska.com
Wedgwood ‘Butterfly Bloom’
Buy It: $150 for 5-piece setting; bedbathandbeyond.com