Our Favorite Floral China Patterns

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
October 10, 2018
Macy's

Many people choose their china patterns based on color—whether it be a classic blue, crisp white, pretty pink, or fresh green—or on what their mother has passed down to them that they cherish and want to grow. It’s only natural that with our very particular tastes, and yet with our appreciation for all different styles of beautiful china, that we sometimes find it difficult to settle on just one signature color. But, we can forgo that headache by agreeing that a gorgeous floral pattern is something that catches the eye on any place setting and sets the scene for a stunning tablescape every time. You can mix a colorful floral pattern—many of which have a versatile white background—with any color of your choosing in a way that looks perfectly planned, yet creative at the same time. It can be customized according to holiday, event, or mood to ensure you’re never bored with it (which is a major plus). On top of everything, floral patterns look lovely displayed in the home—saving you some design time! Here are some of our favorite blooming beauties to give that pop to your table any day.

Herend ‘Queen Victoria’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $205 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Bernardaud ‘Jardin Indien’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Mottahedeh ‘Tobacco Leaf’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $175 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Michael Aram ‘Black Orchid’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $120 for 5-piece setting; neimanmarcus.com

Anna Weatherley ‘Old Master Tulips’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $345 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Herend ‘Chinese Bouquet’ in Turquoise & Platinum

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $145 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Wedgwood ‘Kutani Crane’

replacements.com

Buy It: $120 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Mikasa ‘Tivoli Garden’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $180 for 16-piece setting; neimanmarcus.com

Lenox ‘Marchesa Painted Camellia’

Amazon

Buy It: $112 for 5-piece setting; amazon.com

Versace ‘Butterfly Garden’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $138 for dinner plate; neimanmarcus.com

Royal Crown Derby ‘Blue Camellias’

Neiman Marcus

Buy It: $235 for accent plate; neimanmarcus.com

Kate Spade New York ‘Gardner Street’

Macy's

Buy It: $38 for dinner plate; macys.com

Royal Albert ‘Old Country Roses’

Macy's

Buy It: $35 for dinner plate; macys.com

Villeroy & Boch ‘Botanica’

replacements.com

Buy It: $60 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Lenox ‘Garden Grove’

Macy's

Buy It: $26 for dinner plate; macys.com

Portmeirion ‘Botanic Garden’

Macy's

Buy It: $19 for dinner plate; macys.com

Wedgwood ‘Wild Strawberry’

replacements.com

Buy It: $50 for dinner plate; replacements.com

Juliska ‘Field of Flowers’

Juliska

Buy It: $52 for set of 4 party plates; juliska.com

Wedgwood ‘Butterfly Bloom’

Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It: $150 for 5-piece setting; bedbathandbeyond.com

By Kaitlyn Yarborough