This Kindle E-Reader Cover That Looks Like a Real Leather-Bound Book Is Made for Bibliophiles

However, despite all the winning qualities of e-readers nowadays, it's hard not to miss the look of a real book. Luckily, there's an aesthetically pleasing hack for that. Much like the bibliophile-inspired laptop covers out there, there is an e-reader cover that looks just like a leather-bound book, so you get all the tech-savvy form and function with the feeling and appearance of cozying up by the fire with an old Jane Austen novel.