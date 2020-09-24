Still Waiting for Chip and Jo To Call Back? Take a Gander at These Farmhouse House Plans
No fixer uppers here. These farmhouse house plans are ready for you to move right in. If you’ve been searching for your very own farmhouse style house, consider starting from the ground up with one of our plans that comes complete with all the classic details like wide front porches, rough-hewn hardwood floors, and expansive areas for entertaining. For those who have their hearts set on a modern farmhouse house plan, take a gander at our 2020 Southern Living Idea House, also known as our Ramble Farmhouse plan. It’s spacious, full of stunning views, and has all the creature comforts one could possibly hope for—and more. Peruse through a few of our top farmhouse house plans to find a favorite that you might one day call home.
Tennessee Farmhouse
Now here’s a stunner that doesn’t have a bad angle. The 4,423-square foot farmhouse takes advantage of tremendous views thanks to double doors, double decks, and windows galore.
The Ramble Farmhouse
Step inside our 2020 Southern Living Idea House to find all that The Ramble Farmhouse has to offer. For starters, consider the wide terrace entry, a gallery-style back kitchen (yes, that’s in addition to the main kitchen), and the most stunning library you’ve ever seen.
Farmhouse Revival
We love this plan so much that we made it our 2012 Idea House. It features just over 3,500 square feet of well designed space, complete with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, a wraparound porch, and plenty of Southern farmhouse style.
Lowcountry Farmhouse
Take a look through the interior of this 2,754-square-foot home that boasts four possible bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and you’ll find spacious rooms, farmhouse-inspired details, and all the gracious entertaining space.
Valley View Farmhouse
Prepare to be charmed. The open layout, patio just off the main bedroom, and large screened porch make this a winner for year-round living.
Cedar River Farmhouse
You won’t be short on square footage or style with this meandering farmhouse. The Old-Georgia style is overflowing with creature comforts that will instantly make your new house feel like home including a morning room, family studio, drop zone just off the breezeway, and both outdoor living and dining spaces.
Texas-Style Farmhouse
A wide front porch, board-and-batten walls, and steeply pitched roof are a farmhouse dream come true. While the layout is simple, you’ll find that the historic charm of this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home is anything but basic. Barry Moore of Houston let the historic Texas houses at Round Top inspire the design.
Country Farmhouse
This cozy country farmhouse features deep front and rear porches, a traditional foyer, and plenty of room for entertaining within the 2,796-square-foot domicile. The plan can be built with or without the primary bedroom wing.