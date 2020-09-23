The Candle Brand That Captures Southern City Scents Makes Fall Candles, Too
If you ask us, the best part of fall is filling our homes with seasonal decorations and enjoying the sweet smells of fallen leaves, bonfires, and spiced treats. But who says you have to bake a pie or visit a pumpkin patch to get a whiff of those delicious scents? With its assortment of signature autumnal aromas, Homesick candles will bring the essence of fall indoors.
Homesick specializes in natural soy candles and reed diffusers inspired by cities, states, countries, and memories. While its location-specific candles are available year-round, the "fall favorites" section only comes around during this season. If you want your home to smell like fresh baked goods, pumpkin pie, or crisp apples, now's the time to stock up.
Buy It: $27; amazon.com
The Grandma's Kitchen candle, one of the seasonal picks, will make you feel like you're walking into someone's home and inhaling the sugary scent of fresh baked goods. Homesick describes the smell as "warm apple pie with extra ice cream. Snickerdoodles fresh from the oven. Sugar and spice and everything nice." The candle features butter, apple, and cream top notes; cinnamon and clove mid notes; and sugar cookie and vanilla base notes. Like the rest of the seasonal collection, the candle is 13.75 ounces and typically burns for 60 to 80 hours.
Another fall favorite, the Pumpkin Picking candle evokes a giant field of gourds with its pumpkin and nutmeg top notes; ginger, cinnamon, and clove mid notes; and vanilla, tonka bean, and sugar base notes. There's also also the Apple Orchard candle, which "smells just like you're slicing the sweetest, most crisp apples," a reviewer said. "A fresh and light scent that lingers even after you blow it out."
Not only can you bring fall scents into your space with Homesick, but you can also pay homage to your southern hometown. Check out Dallas ("smoky cedarwood and leather"), Atlanta ("woodsy and floral notes balanced by sweet pecans"), Nashville ("old cedar planks and maple finished whiskey"), and New Orleans ("king cakes topped with cinnamon and warm beignets").
Since many of us have been spending more time at home over the past six months and will continue to do so in the future, now is a great time to invest in candles that will make your space feel warm and cozy. Pick them up at Homesick and Amazon below.
