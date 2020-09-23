These Hand-Blown Glass Pumpkins Are the Most Elegant Fall Home Accent
Want to know how to keep your pumpkins looking fresh all fall? Decorate with beautiful pieces of pumpkin art that will look anything but drab all season, of course.
Don't get us wrong. We love the creativity that comes with carving unique shapes and meaningful symbols into a fresh gourd. But there's something splendid about seasonal figurines that don't spoil and add a touch of flair to your tabletop, mantel, and more with literally no mess.
This year we're filling our carts with one of the most elegant Amazon finds we've seen this autumn. Handmade and mouth-blown, glass pumpkins are the touch of fall glamour our homes deserve. With a seemingly endless array of styles available, there's easily something for every kind of pumpkin lover too.
Ranging in size and color, each is striking enough to stand alone as a centerpiece or to welcome guests by the entryway. Place them where sunlight hits, and they're even more mesmerizing. You can go for a soothing monochromatic look, either with classic orange glass pumpkins or neutral or clear glass pumpkins, but we particularly love these as a mix-and-match collection. With swirled colors, shimmering details, and an assortment of shapes, these gourds actually get along quite well together. Start a glass pumpkin patch on your mantel or scatter them throughout your home. No matter where you display these colorful glass pieces, they're sure to delight with all of the beauty of a fresh pumpkin without any of the mess.
Ready to get decorating? Here are some of our favorite glass pumpkins on Amazon right now.
Newtay 4" Orange Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $15.99, amazon.com
It's a classic, and it's super cute.
Glitzhome Gray Marble 4.13" Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $25.98, amazon.com
A neutral-toned pumpkin is modern and sophisticated.
Glitzhome 6.5" Multi Rainbow-Striped Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $38.98, amazon.com
It's a party! These vibrant stripes signal Halloween fun,
Luke Adams 6" Happily Ever After Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $65.00, amazon.com
With its enchanting opalescent glow, this is the pumpkin of fairy tales.
Luke Adams 5" Ocean Squat Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $52.00, amazon.com
A green pumpkin? Yes, when it's this bright and pretty shade. And the metallic stem is gorgeous.
Gorgeous Home 5.5" Gold Pink Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
This gold-pink version is a subtle, pretty twist on ordinary orange.
Luke Adams 5" Mermaid Squat Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $52.00, amazon.com
This rainbow-hued beauty is like a pumpkin in a cute Halloween costume.
Glitzhome 5.5" Turquoise Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $21.98, amazon.com
Have you ever seen such a glam pumpkin? Turquoise mixes well with orange too.
Luke Adams 6" Cobalt Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $65.00, amazon.com
Pretty yet slightly spooky, this cobalt glass gourd might be the perfect (non-orange) pumpkin.
Luke Adams 5" Icicle Squat Glass Pumpkin
BUY IT: $52.00 amazon.com
This pumpkin is cool and gleaming, and the blue-grey stem plays well off of orange glass pumpkins.