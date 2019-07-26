Fall Table Decor Ideas That Will Be the Hit of Your Party
Set the table in autumn style with these stunning fall table decorating ideas. Whether you're throwing a casual pumpkin carving party, or hosting the entire family for a formal Thanksgiving dinner, you're bound to find ideas that are fit for your fall party. Put the season on full display with fall table centerpieces and decorating ideas. Whether you carve out a pumpkin succulent vase, DIY some adorable fall place cards, or put together a floral centerpiece your friends won't believe wasn't a florist's creation, your home will be ready for fall entertaining with these table decor ideas.
Composing the Scene
A tablescape comes together quickly with an assortment of simple, like-toned vessels, but pops of vibrant color from dahlias and zinnias create the drama. Painted maroon pampas grass along with some wild grasses cut from the yard give this display a bit of height and just a touch of playfulness. When combining various flower types, keep each grouping of blooms within the same color family to help further the cohesive look.
Branching Out
Foliage is the star of this bouquet that mostly skips the flowers in favor of cut stems. Pick a primary branch to begin the composition, clipping back twigs as needed to let the shape shine. From there, think of the remaining components as supporting players all working to continue the structure of the focal piece. To draw the eye to the center of the arrangement, cluster textural items (such as berries, dried hydrangeas, and wispy ferns), and allow some to droop down below the mouth of the container to create a sense of movement. If you're working with an antique, like this urn, place a small cylindrical vase at the bottom to avoid water leaks.
Sharing Abundance
It's always fun to celebrate the bounty of fall. Begin by placing the large ornamental gourd, which is the anchor of this arrangement. Use magnolia foliage as a frame; alternate displaying the fronts and backs of the leaves for added interest and texture. Pile in artichokes, smaller gourds, and pears. Then add bittersweet berries, foxtail millet grass, and feathers, loosely bunching these delicate ingredients together to give them more weight. We snagged this cornucopia from Etsy, but you'll likely find them in stock throughout the season at your local party-supply or crafts store.
The Surprisingly Easy Centerpiece
This 25-minute centerpiece might look professional, but it's quicker (and easier) than you might think.
Fill an oval container with potting soil. Plant a variety of succulents in the middle of the container. Be sure to leave plenty of space around the edges. Tuck in tiny pumpkins, seasonal veggies like kale, radishes, and fresh herbs to fill gaps. Scatter additional tiny pumpkins and votives on the table around the arrangement.
Floating Miniature Pumpkins
To make the votive, use a craft knife to trace circles slightly larger than the bottom of a tea light in the miniature pumpkins. Carve them out and tuck the candle inside.
Fall Greenery
You can make this bright fall centerpiece in just 10 minutes with the right tools. Line a linear basket with foil, soak blocks of florist foam (cut to fit the basket) in water, and add them on top of the foil. Arrange fall flowers like mums around the perimeter of the basket. Line one edge with stones and rocks from a craft store and the other with various moss and lichens. Break florist picks in half, sticking half in the bottom of each apple and half down the center of the florist foam. Arrange berzilia and pods around the apples.
Pumpkin Party
Pumpkin parties are classic! Impress your guests with rich pumpkin soup, delicious pumpkin dump cake, and delightful pumpkin martinis. You can never say pumpkin too many times during the fall season.
Rustic Fall Display
If you don't have a few extra antlers to spare, you can create this arrangement without them. Tuck in pinecones and assorted nuts, but make sure the pumpkins are the real star.
Pretty Pumpkins
Don't neglect your coffee table when it comes to decorating for your fall party. We love these floral pumpkins. Use cut mums, a soft-skinned pumpkin, and an awl (pointed tool) to get the look. Keep the floral pumpkins in your refrigerator until party time to help extend their shelf life.
Pumpkin Place Card
Place cards couldn't be simpler when all you need to do is put a name tag on a miniature pumpkin. We love how simply this table is dressed: elegant white china, white linen napkins, mismatched glassware, and a few cut branches bursting with fall color.
Outdoor Centerpiece
Don't forget your outdoor spaces when you're decorating for a party—even if most of the entertaining will take place indoors.
Pumpkin Vase
Skip the glass vase and use a pumpkin instead! Carve a hole in the pumpkin and fill with your favorite fall flowers. You can also place a piece of floral foam within the pumpkin cavity if you want a more arranged look.
Tiny Planter
This petite planter is easy as 1-2-3 when you follow our step-by-step instructions. If you keep it watered it should last about a week.
Asymmetrical Elegance
The asymmetrical balance of this fall-hued centerpiece makes a dramatic statement.
Re-create this gorgeous centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table using (clockwise from top left): scarlet dahlias, blush-hued stocks, whimsical scabiosas, silver dollar eucalyptus, lysimachia, hypericum berries, plumosa ferns, and roses in pretty peach tones. Add florist foam to a vase, like this golden vessel, and arrange your flowers. Create an asymmetrical design by arranging along the diagonal and allowing the silver dollar eucalyptus and plumosa ferns to drape from one side.
Foiled Floating Candleholders
How sweet is this DIY arrangement? With just a few dollar-store buys, your dinner party gets a cute but sophisticated upgrade. Rose gold foil tape, along with turquoise leather lace, adds the perfect festive touch to clear candle vases.
Add Height to Your Pumpkin Display
Don't let fall decorating get you down! Add dimension to a side table arrangement with lengthy elements.
Arrange branches, dried grasses, moss, squash, and small pumpkins in a vase as you would a traditional flower display. Then, choose a single pumpkin with an interesting shape or a twisted stem to showcase. Place it on a smaller table or stool to help set it apart from the rest.
Wax Seal Place Cards
A wax seal feels dressy and glamorous, but it's relaxed when paired with a cardstock and a handwritten place card.
"There's nothing better than getting an invitation with a wax seal in the mail," says Rachael Burrow. She re-created that excitement on a table inspired by blue-and-white ginger jars.
Make the Place Card
1. Start out with a rectangle of light blue card stock and a monogrammed wax seal. (Try fresh-ink.com for personalized seals.)
2. Place a piece of ribbon (Dusty Blue Double Face Velvet Ribbon; moodfabrics.com) at the top center of the card. Squeeze a quarter-size amount of wax on the bottom of the ribbon, and stamp with the seal. (We used sticks of gold sealing wax, which work in a glue gun, from Paper Source).
3. Let the wax dry. Write the name under the seal. Snip a triangle from the bottom of the card to finish.
Monochrome Mums
You don't need a lot of fuss to create a beautiful centerpiece or side table arrangement, as this simple setup proves. Add as many containers as you'd like for it to fit your space.
Fall Wreath with Dried Flowers and Herbs
Who said wreaths were reserved for the front door? Guests will be blown away by this beautiful DIY project. Watch the tutorial video and get the written instructions here.
Succulent Pumpkin
You can still have a pretty, natural centerpiece without a green thumb. A succulent pumpkin will last through multiple fall parties, and it's so easy to pull off.
Add a bit of damp florist foam to the top of the pumpkin and arrange your succulents. Keep it moist by spritzing the arrangement with water, but not too often, because suculents are hardy and drought-tolerant.
Place Cards with Natural Textures
These simple DIY place cards are casual but show extra hostess effort. Perfect for a laidback fall dinner party or easy Thanksgiving, these place cards will blend with any autumnal color scheme you choose.
Paste a small feather on a square of folded grasscloth, and write your guest's name on it with permanent marker. You can source pieces of grasscloth from wallpaper retailers, but you can also use any textural material that is sturdy enough to fold in half and stand on its own.
New Cornucopia
Not your Mama's cornucopia! This reimagined classic is a fun departure from pumpkins and mums.
The deconstructed design celebrates the abundance of the holiday with silver dollar eucalyptus, a cabbage sourced from the grocery store, plumosa ferns, turnips, pears, miniature pumpkins, bright green Brussels sprouts, pomegranates, thistles, and green hydrangea blossoms.
Cozy Tablescape
Any of the pumpkin planters we've shown in this roundup are fair game for this centerpiece, but there is one unique idea here that we love: antique books add height and interest under a few of the planters and votives. Keep some of the pumpkins and votives on the table so all of your elements are at varying heights.
Autumn-Inspired Bar
Cheers, y'all! This cozy bar offers guests plenty of room to fix a drink and grab a snack.
Use pumpkins as risers to elevate appetizer plates. Serve the crackers on the lower level and a variety of cheeses up top. Create a simple look by piling pumpkins in a Champagne bucket and weaving branches of berries around the rim. To avoid pumpkin overload, add a cut-flower bouquet arranged in a pitcher.
Tip: After your party ends, fit these pumpkins into other displays around the house.
Fun Fall Kids' Table
Whether for a fall birthday party, Thanksgiving, or a fun Saturday night with spend the night company, dress up the kids' table with non-breakable dinnerware and room to doodle.
Cover the table in white paper and draw "place mats" and "place cards" directly on it. Add an orange paper runner and yellow plates to brighten the holiday's usual color scheme.
Make the Place Card
1. Mark out the place mat's lines using a ruler and a pencil. Then trace over the outline with a paint marker.
2. Write the guest's name at the top of the place mat, and let it dry for an hour before using.
Golden Gourds
No one will know this elegant arrangement was so affordable and easy. Pro tip: use fake produce and you can store it for next year too.
Directions: Spray paint gourds, pumpkins, pears, and any other produce your heart so desires. Arrange with wheat sheaves wrapped in satin ribbon for an elegant, natural touch.
Create a Topiary
Whether as a centerpiece, an entryway table accent, or a kitchen counter decoration, a lush, colorful topiary is so beautiful. We love the way white pumpkins pop against lush, natural elements.
Start with three bowls of graduated sizes. Place wet florist foam in each bowl, and trim, as necessary, so the top of the foam is even with the top of each bowl. Stack the bowls with the largest on the bottom. Using florist picks, secure white pumpkins and artichokes in an asymmetrical arrangement to the foam of each level. Take a mix of fresh herb and pepper plants out of their pots, and wrap in plastic bags so they can be replanted later. Attach berries (we used brunia) to florist picks. Working one side at a time, use herbs, peppers, and berries to fill in the spaces between the pumpkins and the artichokes.
Pile On The Pumpkins
Don't have a knack for intricate floral arrangements? Having last-minute company? You can still have adorable fall decorations. With this quick and easy idea, group and stack different sizes and colors of pumpkins on a side table or as a centerpiece for a laidback look.
Fall Harvest Centerpiece
Mix fresh fall flowers and colorful produce for a cheerful and easy arrangement. Set out bud vases with blooms you incorporated for cohesive party decorations. Get the written instructions to make this centerpiece here.
Crepe-Paper Pumpkins
These DIY pumpkins cost so much less than similar store-bought looks, and you can have them for years to come. Fall guests won't believe how professionally-made they look.
Start with foam balls in three different sizes. Press into the balls using a wooden spoon to create the shape—the ridges and depressions that form the curves of natural pumpkins. Cover the foam balls with orange crepe paper, and secure with a U-pin at the top of each ball. Paint the crepe paper-covered balls with craft glue adhesive (such as Mod Podge) to add a sheen to the exterior of the pumpkins. Let dry overnight. Using gold or copper wire, wrap the wire around the pumpkins, nestling it in the ridges to define the shapes of the pumpkins and add visual interest. Glue a short stick from your yard onto the top of the pumpkin to create the stem, and curl the copper wire around the stem.
Nature-Inspired Place Cards
A cool, natural color palette is a relaxed but gorgeous way to host this fall. A nature-inspired color palette and mix of textures pulls this look together.
Make the Place Card
1. Begin with a basic gift tag (such as JAM Paper Gift Tags; amazon.com) and two pieces of solid ribbon. Wrap each piece of ribbon around the base of the tag; secure to the back with white glue.
2. Once it's dry, write the name on the front of the tag, and insert a fresh sprig of greenery through the ribbons at the bottom.
3. Finish off by tying a loop of ribbon through the top of the tag.
Woodland Monochrome Centerpiece
This rustic arrangement is woodsy but vibrant. Make several in differing sizes for a major centerpiece moment.
This arrangement uses a selection of botanical elements in complementary colors. Add a splash of bright yellow to the design with alstroemeria, also called Peruvian lily, and Billy balls, also known as craspedia or Billy buttons. Scabiosa pods add rustic style, as does the addition of kale with white foliage. Soft greenery rounds out the design and adds subtle movement.
Mix Colors and Sizes
Take advantage of all the gorgeous pumpkin colors out there and mix up your arrangement! Bright yellows and greens add a bold pop, but mellow blues and whites create a laidback look. An arrangement like this could work indoors or out.
Modern Twist Mums
You only need two fall essentials—apples and mums—to complete this adorable arrangement that's perfect for a casual dinner or shower. Set up these mini mum arrangements on the sideboard, as a centerpiece, or both!
Cute-as-a-Button Place Settings
These too-cute napkin rings are easy and festive for fall. Use an autumn-inspired color palette to set the scene.
Using a large wooden button and thick twine, simply tie the napkins together and surround with fall foliage and fruit, such as fake leaves (or DIY wax-dipped leaves) and mini pears.
Natural Elements Faux Pumpkin
If you're not into the orangey hues of fall, entertain with an earthy color palette and incorporate these DIY faux pumpkins. Mix up sizes and crafty add-ons for a rustic look.
Use a faux pumpkin painted white for a departure from the season's classic orange. It's an unexpected twist on traditional pumpkin decorating. Nestle assorted feathers and acorns—which can be found at your local crafts store—in the indentation in the top of the pumpkin. Use hot glue to secure the elements in place. Let dry, and display on your mantel or in your foyer.
The Perfect Southern Table
Welcome friends for a fall dinner party or Friendsgiving with the prettiest Southern table. Crisp linens, handwritten place cards (with a topiary to take home!), and as much silver as you can find come together for an elegant but colorful affair.
Make Pomanders
Spice up any centerpiece, fill any empty vessel, or add color to any side table with festive and fun DIY pomanders. Not only will they look adorable, but they serve as a natural air freshener so your house will smell like autumn. Watch the tutorial video here.
Tabletop Garden
Welcome guests in with a bountiful autumn arrangement.
Place a potted oncidium orchid in a large, lined cachepot, and surround it with water-soaked florist foam. Insert cut fall foliage into the foam along with dried crepe myrtle pods and rose hips. Then add stems of orange dendrobiums in water-filled florist tubes.
Sequin Style
If you like everything to have a little sparkle, there's no reason your pumpkins shouldn't! These faux pumpkins can be reused every fall for a glittery addition to your decorations.
Use an artificial white pumpkin, and paint it with craft glue adhesive (such as Mod Podge), focusing on the areas where you want the sequins to adhere. Add sequins by placing them on the pumpkin or pouring them over the pumpkin. To create this effect, use different sizes of sequins to add texture and visual interest. For the small pumpkin to the right, Miller used leaf-shaped sequins and pearls (which you can find in the bead department at your local crafts store), and she glued them on the pumpkin, centering around the depression in the top of the pumpkin.
Autumnal Place Cards
Even if crafting isn't your expertise, you can put together these adorable DIY place cards. It's perfect that they're customizable to fit your color scheme. Gather your materials—wood rounds, feathers, and patterned paper—and get to gluing.
Fall Bounty-Inspired Table
Use seasonal favorites like red apples and crisp fall leaves in your centerpiece for an outdoor table that feels one with nature. Add height with longer branches and mix and match plates for a relaxed feel.
Scatter pewter and silver serving pieces the length of the table, filling some with heaps of apples and others with foliage and hydrangeas if you choose (but those might require some tending to!). Intertwine sprigs of bittersweet (or other colorful twigs) to connect it all.
Pumpkin Serving Pieces
Pumpkins can multi-task, too! These adorable pumpkin serving pieces are perfect for an appetizer spread or dessert table. Play with different pumpkin heights and colors to mix it up.
Fall Foliage Place Cards
This DIY project will cost you $0 if you have a permanent marker and any kind of twine or ribbon on hand. Even a place card this easy is still personalized and fun for guests to arrive at their seat to.
Gather fallen magnolia leaves from your yard. Dry the leaves and write your guests' names on them using permanent marker. Tie twine around the stems of the leaves for a crafty touch.
Faux and Floral
Easy faux pumpkins meet gorgeous real flowers in this sweet arrangement. Reuse your faux pumpkins throughout the season and switch out the flowers to match your party decor.
To make this design, cut the top out of a faux pumpkin. Cut florist foam to fit the depression you've made in the top of the pumpkin. Soak the florist foam, and place it in the top of the pumpkin. Insert your favorite flowers into the foam for a ready-made arrangement. To recreate this look, use fiery orange zinnias, blue thistle, lush green solidago, and red hypericum berries.
Use Humble Materials
Rustic meets classic when you pair humble materials like a kraft paper placemat with pretty fall china, grain-sack napkins with handwritten place cards, and your fancy silver with a burlap table runner. A mix of laid back and dressy is perfect for a cozy fall party.
Spice Up the Patio
If you're entertaining outdoors this fall, turn your patio into an autumnal paradise with bountiful mums, a pumpkin topiary, and a corn tapestry. Find out what you'll need to recreate this look here.
Unexpected Hues
Fall decorating doesn't have to be in warm hues of orange and yellow. The season's favorite flowers, mums, get a moody upgrade in this fuchsia and purple centerpiece.
Fall Pumpkin Tableau
This fun arrangement proves even the most unassuming side tables could use a little fall cheer. Varying heights and colors lend dimension to this setup.
Begin with a striking focal point (we filled a glass vase with branches of fall leaves), and build out the display from there. Use gourds of varying color, size, and texture. Fill glass cloches with bleached pinecones or a stack of smaller gourds. A potted plant adds another element of intrigue; place smaller gourds and fall leaves around the larger pieces.
Pear Place Cards
Simple, sweet, and seasonal, these pear place cards might be the easiest DIY of all time.
You can use either artificial or fresh pears to re-create this look. Cut a thin slice in the top of your pear with a knife, and slide in a place card with the name of a guest.
Make Custom Candleholders
How cute are these candleholders? Whether entertaining indoors or out, tea candles are an affordable way to up the ambiance of a party. Simply cut a 1-inch circle into each pumpkin, scooping out the centers with a tablespoon, and insert votive candles.
Festive Fall Arrangement
Blend woodsy birch sticks with modern fuchsia mums for a centerpiece that pops. You only need a cheap cylinder vase, which you probably have in the back of a cabinet somewhere, a hot glue gun, and birch sticks from the craft store to make this happen.
Start with a cheap cylinder vase and attach white birch sticks along the exterior. Fill with fresh flowers that double as bright pops of color for the table, like these yellow roses and fuchsia spider mums.
Tack Pumpkins
Add a little whimsy to your pumpkin arrangement with upholstery tacks! Rustic and warm, these pumpkins maintain a grown-up look.
Place Cards in the Shades of the Season
How warm and welcoming are these sweet place cards? A cluster of dried yarrow brings color and texture to this pretty place card. You can find dried yarrow at your local florist or at any crafts store. Cut pieces of scrapbook paper into squares, and fold them in half. On the front of the card, write your guest's name in calligraphy, and paste the cluster of yarrow next to it.
Rustic Centerpiece
This cozy fall centerpiece doesn't involve complicated arranging. Simply line up pumpkins of different sizes and colors and place natural elements like antlers, pine cones, and whole nutmeg around the pumpkins. This is a beautiful way to setup a laidback Thanksgiving table at the hunting camp or lake.
Glitter-Dipped Metals
These easy DIY pumpkins will add instant glamour to your fall decorations. Using faux pumpkins ensures you can use them again and again.
Paint your faux pumpkins with metallic spray paint (use copper and silver spray paint to re-create this look). Let dry; then paint the lower third of the pumpkin with craft glue adhesive such as Mod Podge. Dip the glue-covered portion of the pumpkin in glitter. Let dry, and you're well on your way to decor with plenty of sparkle and shine.
Warm and Natural Centerpiece
Warm orange hues and natural elements come together for an inviting centerpiece that's Pinterest-worthy. Wrap a plain glass vase with strips of burlap for a rustic touch.
Layered Details
This earthy setting still seems sophisticated, thanks to rustic elements layered with streamlined details. Recreate the look by choosing a 3-color scheme and choosing a mixture of modern and natural details.
Textured Faux Pumpkin
It's easy to leave out texture when it comes to decorating, but elements like this DIY project add major dimension to a fall table display. Plus, these would be adorable stacked up in different sizes in a large bowl or on a large tray on a coffee table.
Choose assorted ribbons and jute ropes from your local crafts store. Cover the pumpkin with jute rope, securing it in place with hot glue. Hot glue each layer of ribbon and rope, leaving space between the ribbons this time so that you can see the jute layer below. You can include thin sticks from your yard for an additional natural element. Hot glue a short stick into place for the pumpkin stem. You can also use U-pins to secure the ribbons and ropes as needed while the hot glue dries.
Fall Foliage Arrangement
No expensive trips to the florist are required with this stunning arrangement. Fill a large vessel in the foyer for a seasonal welcome and incorporate smaller arrangements throughout the house.
The key to arranging leaves is to group them by size and color as you would flowers. Fiery red maple makes a beautiful focal point when countered with the feathery foliage of dawn redwood laden with globes of gray-green fruit on the fringes.