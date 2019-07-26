Fall Table Decor Ideas That Will Be the Hit of Your Party

A wax seal feels dressy and glamorous, but it's relaxed when paired with a cardstock and a handwritten place card.

"There's nothing better than getting an invitation with a wax seal in the mail," says Rachael Burrow. She re-created that excitement on a table inspired by blue-and-white ginger jars.

Make the Place Card

1. Start out with a rectangle of light blue card stock and a monogrammed wax seal. (Try fresh-ink.com for personalized seals.)

2. Place a piece of ribbon (Dusty Blue Double Face Velvet Ribbon; moodfabrics.com) at the top center of the card. Squeeze a quarter-size amount of wax on the bottom of the ribbon, and stamp with the seal. (We used sticks of gold sealing wax, which work in a glue gun, from Paper Source).

3. Let the wax dry. Write the name under the seal. Snip a triangle from the bottom of the card to finish.