Fall Decor Ideas That'll Make Your Home Feel Bold, Bright, and Totally Fresh for 2021
Fall is the most colorful time of year, with leaves shifting shades to scarlet red, burnt orange, and golden yellow. So why stop there? This season, we're embracing a rich and vibrant fall color scheme that makes bringing autumn into our Southern homes feel quick, easy, and totally fresh. These inexpensive fall decorating ideas celebrate brilliant pops of deep teal, bright fuchsia, mustard yellow, dark violet, and vivid green; while rustic touches balance the bold hues gorgeously. Make the most of the season with these festive fall home décor ideas and easy fall crafts.
Personalized Place Cards
Make sure everyone knows their place at your fall table with these personalized place cards. The rustic detail complements rich colors, like deep teal and mustard yellow, that are trending this season. Gather your materials—wood rounds, feathers, and patterned paper—and get to gluing.
What you'll need:
Wood slices (set of 12); $12.99 from Amazon
Patterned scrapbook paper; $1.99 from Hobby Lobby
Pheasant feathers; $2.20 from Michael's
Bright Moss Wreaths
Go bright green this year with a moss wreath fitted with a yellow velvet ribbon. This door décor idea will stand out on a street lined with red, oranges, and browns, so go ahead and make a few.
What you'll need:
Moss wreath; $42 from Etsy
Yellow velvet ribbon; $12 from Etsy
Decoupage Pumpkins
It's finally time to put that dusty stack of old magazines to work. Keep the color going with these fun decoupage pumpkins. Simply pick out a faux pumpkin per your size preference, and cover the entire thing, including stem, with small tidbits of torn magazine pages using Mod Podge glue with a glossy finish. It's an eye-catching centerpiece in seconds.
What you'll need:
Mod Podge Gloss; $8 at Michael's
Faux pumpkin; $8 at Target
Rustic Touches
We're scattering these acorn-adorned moss balls everywhere. Pile them in a big bowl, or sprinkle them along your Thanksgiving tablescape—they work in every fall-tastic way. Grab a few green moss balls at the craft store, buy (or gather!) acorns and mini pine cones, and warm up the glue gun.
What you'll need:
6" moss ball; $7.99 from Michael's
Assorted acorns; $2.50 from Michael's
Cute-as-a-Button Table Settings
Cinch your autumn-hued linens with these charming button napkin "rings." Using a large wooden button and thick twine, simply tie the napkins together and surround with fall foliage and fruit, such as fake leaves (or DIY wax-dipped leaves) and mini pears.
What you'll need:
2" wooden buttons; $8 from Etsy
Parchment paper fall leaves; $14.99 from Cost Plus World Market
Festive Arranging
Keep the fusion of rustic and modern going with this fun arrangement. Start with a cheap cylinder vase, and attach white birch sticks along the exterior. Fill with fresh flowers that double as bright pops of color for the table, like these yellow roses and fuchsia spider mums.
What you'll need:
White birch sticks; $5.20 from Etsy
Glass cylinder vase; $12.99 from Amazon
Foiled Floating Candleholders
Don't ever settle for plain floating candle holders again—because just two cheap buys from your local craft store is enough to jazz them up: foil tape and leather lace. Rose gold foil tape, along with turquoise leather lace, adds the perfect festive touch to clear candle vases.
What you'll need:
Set of three glass cyclinders; $14.99 from Amazon
Rose gold foil tape; $4.99 from Michael's
Leather lace; $8.99 from Michael's