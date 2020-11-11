This Year's Fall "Christmas" Tree Trend Will Convince You To Put Your Tree Out Earlier Than Ever
Anything goes in 2020, and that includes not having to wait until December to decorate your Christmas tree. All over Instagram people have been sharing their take on the trend, and it's definitely a fun way to celebrate the season.
Don't break out the ornaments just yet, though. This year, it's all about the autumnal Christmas tree decorated styled in warm tones and lots of pumpkins (naturally). Not that we need an excuse to embrace this trend, but we're home more than usual so we may as well have some fun, right?
Grab a Christmas tree (you'll probably want to go artificial), and get to decorating. Here are five elements you need to create a standout fall Christmas tree.
Dried Flowers
Maggie Griffin, a Georgia-based interior designer, suggests incorporating dried flowers on your tree to create a soft look. "Using dried flowers and leaves is a great way to bring the outside in and add to the rustic feel of a fall Christmas tree," says Griffin. Flowers like dried red and yellow protea and red oats are great for a bolder color palette, or try purple phalaris for a soft but warm look.
Mini Pumpkins
Of course, you have to have mini pumpkins on your fall tree. Simply buy mini artificial pumpkins. Foam pumpkins, like these, are best so they don't weigh down the branches. Hang them around the tree using floral wire. Or, you could use pumpkin-shaped ornaments like these in buffalo check plaid.
Velvet Ribbon
Griffin also suggests mixing in velvet ribbon to further that soft look and to add a warm pop of color. Save the red velvet for Christmas and opt for orange ribbon instead.
Paint it Black
If you're bored with traditional fall colors, opt for a black and white aesthetic instead. Get some buffalo plaid ribbon and hang white mini pumpkins from the branches. Gold and green accents, like this vine garland, add a little sparkle and texture.
Leaf Garland
No tree is complete without garland, and that includes a fall Christmas tree. Go for a classic fall look with leaves in orange, yellow, and red (like this garland) or maybe try a pinecone garland instead.