Stylish Fall Candle Holders To Keep Your Autumn Table Festive and Bright
With the arrival of fall comes a change in the air, crunchy leaves in rich hues, the ever-ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte, and a flood of autumn colors as everyone rushes to swap out their home décor from breezy summer pastels to the more intense, warm shades the season typically inspires. For me, this also means digging my fluffiest sweaters out of the closet for some serious layers.
When it comes to creating an inviting, cozy atmosphere, few things do a better job than chunky knitted blankets, mugs of hot tea or cocoa, and candles. Imagine having all three to yourself on a cold, late-autumn evening. Bonus points if you're curled up next to a fireplace with a great book. (I'm jealous about the fireplace.)
Candles are definitely that one touch that can make or break your autumn décor—but honestly, they mostly make it. Fall candle holders can be show-stopping centerpieces, from votive candle holders to pillar and taper candle holders. There are so many shapes, textures, colors, and designs that you literally might need one of each. I know I've definitely got my eye on a vintage-inspired brass piece or two. Pick one of these fall candle holders, strike a match, and tell autumn to walk right through the front door.
Related Items
Fall Leaves Tea Light Holder
What better way to welcome fall than with some festive foliage? These candle holders include scented tea lights, and you can choose from country apple, cinnamon, unscented, and natural beeswax.
Flora Taper Candle Holder
These brass and aluminum floral candle holders will give your décor a rustic touch. Crafted by hand, each has a unique texture and feel that will brilliantly complement the autumn wreaths and foliage.
Vintage Brass Candlesticks
For those who want to channel their inner Beauty and the Beast à la Lumière, our favorite candelabra, these antique brass candle holders will do just the trick. Each piece in this Texas-based shop is carefully selected, with the goal of bringing you the best vintage items the state has to offer.
Hammered Metal Taper Candle Holder
These deep gold, textured candle holders will add a cozy touch to your fall tablescape or mantle. The rich color reflects just enough light to create a romantic glimmer.
Petaluma Black Metal Lanterns
A set of classic paned glass lanterns will add a little old-fashioned, nostalgic feel to your festive autumn setup. They aren't limited to indoor use—set these lanterns outside to line a pathway at your next outdoor get-together. Their elegant silhouette instantly elevates the feel of any party.
Realm Taper Candle Holder
Warm metallics are always a good idea for autumn. Choose between silver, copper, and gold—or scoop up all three. Their fun, sculptural shapes will add a playful element among the typical autumn décor.
Elizabeth Antiqued Taper Candle Holder
These gold candle holders come in three sizes and a patina-ed, antique finish. They'll make you feel like you're dining in an English country manor on a cozy autumn evening. Maybe the Bridgertons will extend an invitation?
Golden Fern Candle Holder
Made from hand-embossed galvanized iron, this candle holder is a work of art itself. It will easily accommodate a tea light or shorter pillar candle, and the soft glow from the fire will give it an extra dimension, making it a beautiful centerpiece.
Curvy Duo Metal Taper Candle Holder
Fun, modern, and minimalist, this curvy candle holder still adds that touch of warmth with its deep gold finish.
Audrey Lantern
These rustic, charming lanterns make themselves at home on your table, mantle, or by the front door. Just drop in a tea light or pillar candle and let it glow. Accessorize with a little fall foliage and this will be as festive as they come.
Floral Metal Taper Candle Holder
Hearty leaves in jet black will provide a cheerfully sinister touch to your Halloween decorations. Make them extra-festive with some orange taper candles.
Brushed Gold Metal Contemporary Pillar Candleholder
Fan of chunkier pillar candles? These candle holders will suit them beautifully and come in three sizes for a staggered effect that's pleasing on the eyes. Find some fall candles to place atop and your table is nearly set.
European Oak Wood Candle Holder
With a warm wood and rich grain, these candle holders might just be the definition of cozy.