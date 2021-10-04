Is It Even Fall If You Don't Get a Cinnamon Broom For Your Home?

You smell them before you see them. Cinnamon brooms start showing up on the aisles of HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and Trader Joe's well before the Halloween movie marathons kick off, and the autumn-inspired sweeper goes beyond just filling your home with the cozy aroma of everyone's favorite fall spice. It's become quite the trendy autumn home décor item recently, but the origins go back much further. Do you know the legend of the cinnamon broom?