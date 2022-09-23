These Mercury Glass Pumpkins Are The Perfect Way To Upgrade Your Fall Decorations

Fall décor goes beyond just the pumpkins that flank the front door, and with all the hosting that happens for football season and Thanksgiving, why not make the inside of your home feel freshly adorned for autumn? It's easy to create a warm, festive atmosphere without having to go overboard in the seasonal store aisles.

Get the same feel as the vintage ceramic trees that have recently become popular again—there's even a Halloween ceramic tree—with a set of mercury glass pumpkins that are small enough to fit on any surface that needs extra fall flair. These miniature light-up pumpkins are perfect for adding to your countertop, mantel, place settings, or accent tables this fall. Compact enough to hold in your hand, you'll find endless ways to use the retro-inspired glass gourds in your home, and the set of three pumpkins costs less than $30.

The set of three lighted mercury glass pumpkins measure around three inches wide by three inches high, making them easy to sneak into your existing décor or to make an empty surface pop. Speckled orange with brown stems, each pumpkin comes equipped with battery-powered LED lighting that offers a glowing appearance. Additionally, the pumpkins are made of lightweight, tempered glass for the look of traditional mercury glass with less risk of breaking.

Use the pumpkins to create customized Thanksgiving centerpieces, Halloween scenes, or autumn mantle displays. When setting your Thanksgiving table, incorporate the pumpkins as a standout detail on each decorative charger. There's no limit on ways to add a pop of pumpkin orange color to any space. The best part? Since they're made from glass, you can pack them up and save them for the following year.

For those who prefer a flashier look, the same brand offers a set of gold mercury glass pumpkins that give a little extra shine to your autumn décor at a larger size overall than the orange counterparts. With the same LED-lighting and speckled finish, each pumpkin comes in a different size, offering a multi-height display. Mix and match both sets for a stunning centerpiece.

Ready to get decorating? Shop these mercury glass pumpkins on Amazon now.