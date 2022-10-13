This Pumpkin Casserole Dish From ALDI Is My Go-To Hostess Gift For Fall

It's microwave and dishwasher safe, y'all.

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer, Digital News Editor at Southern Living
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022
ALDI Pumpkin Casserole Dish
Photo: ALDI

While most Southerners didn't grow up with an ALDI in the neighborhood, the supermarket known for great prices on affordable produce and unique exclusive products is popping up in more and more cities in our neck of the woods. While they do carry name-brand products, ALDI is able to keep its famously low prices on a wide variety of items because of their brand products that are exclusive to ALDI.

The ALDI brand products have developed somewhat of a cult following, including many of my colleagues here at Southern Living. Our editors love to shop at ALDI for everything from pasta sauce to hummus. And we know it's a great spot to find artisanal cheese at budget friendly prices. I've even declared that I would go to ALDI just for the Beaumont Coca Hot Cocoa Mix alone.

But have you explored the ALDI Finds aisle of your local outpost? If not, I am about to give you a reason to give it a good stroll the next time you're running out to grab some organic produce or frozen seafood. This section is full of seasonal items and it changes weekly. The products on this aisle are only in store for a limited time, generally until they run out of stock. As of October 12, you can find what I am going to declare is my go-to hostess gift of the fall. The Crofton Large Pumpkin Casserole Dish (pictured above) is both oven and dishwasher safe and will only cost you $14.99. If you are invited to a potluck tailgate this year, what a great way to class up your chili presentation. Or if you've been invited to Friendsgiving? Make your baked macaroni and cheese in this beautiful pumpkin-hued dish and leave the dish as your gift to your hostess.

Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish 2pk White
ALDI

Another great hostess gift idea is either the Crofton Small Pumpkin Casserole Dish in orange or the 2-pack Crofton Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish. These are great vessels for either a cozy soup or a gift of spice nuts for your party host or as a thank-you gift. Both the two pack of mini dishes and the single small casserole dish are priced at $8.99. But you'd better hurry, these surely won't last long!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lodge Deals Tout
These Lodge Cast Iron Deals Will Sell Out Fast During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven With Loop Handles
This Best-Selling Lodge Dutch Oven Makes 'The Best' Cornbread, Chili, And Pot Roast—And It's On Sale For $50
nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug
15 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends
black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  
Pimento Cheese Pie
The Pie Queen's Perfect Pimento Cheese Pie
Roundup of Kitchen Deals
The Best Kitchen Deals You'll Find During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Christmas decor
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Cast iron tout
These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
French Onion Chicken Casserole
What Makes A Casserole A Casserole?
Aldi Store
9 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Aldi
The family
These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region
HomeGoods storefront
8 Things Our Editors Always Buy At HomeGoods
Basket Cornucopia Centerpiece with Gourds
Fall Table Decor Ideas That Will Be the Hit of Your Party
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet with 2 Loop Handles
Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes
Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon
How To Plan a Successful Friendsgiving Menu
Costco Store
9 Things Our Editors Buy at Costco Every Holiday Season