The Most Beautiful China Patterns for Your Fall Table

When it comes to hosting a Southern Thanksgiving, the gorgeous tablescape is just as important as the delicious food. And the foundation to any beauitful table is the china. We've rounded up a selection of Thanksgiving and fall-inspired china patterns, embellished with warm colors and beautiful patterns that will stick with you through the Christmas season (before you break out the Christmas-specific china, that is). Many of these pieces take inspiration from the crisp, cool autumn weather, with colors reminiscent of changing fall leaves and natural scenes. These Thanksgiving china and fall dinnerware patterns mix classic and contemporary styles, and all of our picks mix well with plain white china if you’re buying a few pieces at a time. Now that you have your china, it's time to start planning that Thanksgiving menu.