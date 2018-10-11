The Most Beautiful China Patterns for Your Fall Table
When it comes to hosting a Southern Thanksgiving, the gorgeous tablescape is just as important as the delicious food. And the foundation to any beauitful table is the china. We've rounded up a selection of Thanksgiving and fall-inspired china patterns, embellished with warm colors and beautiful patterns that will stick with you through the Christmas season (before you break out the Christmas-specific china, that is). Many of these pieces take inspiration from the crisp, cool autumn weather, with colors reminiscent of changing fall leaves and natural scenes. These Thanksgiving china and fall dinnerware patterns mix classic and contemporary styles, and all of our picks mix well with plain white china if you’re buying a few pieces at a time. Now that you have your china, it's time to start planning that Thanksgiving menu.
This Fall China is Perfect for Thanksgiving
Lenox Autumn
Buy It: $199.95 for five-piece place setting; wayfair.com
We adore the warm colors in this timeless Lenox pattern.
Spode Delamere
Buy It: $123 for five-piece place setting; macys.com
The British flowers border on this traditional pattern dates back to 1831.
Juliska Forest Walk
Buy It: $49 for dinner plate; saksfifthavenue.com
This nature-inspired set adds a bit of comfort to the dinner table.
Plymouth Turkey
Buy It: $67.95 for four dinner plates; williams-sonoma.com
We can't imagine a more perfect set of plates for Thanksgiving dinner, and it comes at a good price, too.
Villeroy & Boch Audun
Buy It: $56 for dinner plate; bloomingdales.com
This set from historic brand Villeroy & Boch can easily be dressed up or down.
Lenox Radiance Fall
Buy It: $159.99 for four-piece place setting; bedbathandbeyond.com
We love these soft hues for a gorgeous table setting.
Bernardaud Vegetal
Buy It: $105 for dinner plate; bloomingdales.com
This gold and white place setting brings a modern and fresh look to your Thanksgiving spread.
Southern Living Heirloom Pumpkins
Buy It: $24 per set of two accent plates; dillards.com
The great part about these autumn accent plates is that you can pair them with your everyday plates to make your table more festive without buying an entire new set of fall china.
Spode Woodland Pheasant
Buy It: $215 per five-piece place setting; macys.com
This beloved pattern is a Southern classic.
Royal Albert Old Country Roses
Buy It: $135 per set of four dinner plates; dillards.com
This is already one of our favorite china patterns of all time, and the warm colors are beautiful for a fall table.
Sur La Table Turkey
Buy It: $120 per 12-piece set; surlatable.com
With this elegant turkey pattern, you get four dinner plates, salad plates, and soup plates for a steal. Plus, the gorgeous colors on these plates will inspire your Thanksgiving centerpiece!
Vera Wang by Wedgwood Vera Lace Floral in White and Gold
Buy It: $150 per five-piece place setting; dillards.com
This beautiful gold place setting will match any fall décor you buy for the season and look amazing with your Christmas decorations as well.
Olivia & Oliver Harper Marble Gold Dinnerware in Blue
Buy It: from $12.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
If you’re not into the usual browns and warm colors of fall, try this moody blue set for a jewel-tone autumn table.
Southern Living Festive Fall Pheasant
Buy It: $24 per set of two accent plates; dillards.com
To add a little fall wildlife whimsy to your table, mix and match these pheasant plates with the same collection’s quail plates.