7 Fall Candles From Amazon—All Under $35
The leaves on the trees turning warm hues of amber and bronze, the crisp weather that calls for warm sweaters, the delicious pumpkin pies—what isn't there to like about fall? You can set the ambiance in your home to match the change of seasons outside with a few simple swaps, like picking up new fall candles that release autumn's intoxicating scents at the flick of a lighter.
But you don't want to order just any fall candles on the Internet. You want to make sure they have a long burn time, are made with quality ingredients, and actually mimic those delicious fall smells you know and love. So to save you from disappointment, I scoured Amazon for the fall candles shoppers are raving about (so you know they'll arrive to you quickly, too).
Not only do these autumn-inspired candles from brands like Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, and Homesick come highly recommended by Amazon customers who've bought and used the candles themselves, but they'll also last you all fall long… and maybe even into the winter, too! Keep scrolling to shop seven customer-loved fall candles on Amazon—none of them are over $35, and as a bonus, some are even on sale!
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Spiced Pumpkin
You literally can't do fall without a little pumpkin spice—this goes for candles, too. And Yankee Candle's Spiced Pumpkin fall candle is a classic. Just like your favorite fall drink, this candle features all of the same comforting scents, including clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar. Amazon shoppers, who have rated it 4.7 stars, are calling it the "perfect embodiment of fall." Plus, it's on double sale—just click the on-page coupon to save a couple extra bucks.
La Jolie Muse Scented Candle in Pumpkin Chai
This candle is equally as beautiful as it is intoxicating, pairing classic pumpkin notes with sweet vanilla and creamy coconut to give off a spicy scent. It's made with natural wax and a lead-free cotton wick that's vegan and paraben-free. "This candle comes in the most elegant jar I have ever seen," one Amazon shopper wrote in a review. (Many customers have found ways to repurpose the decorative jar, by the way). They added, "My whole apartment smells beautiful!"
WoodWick New Trilogy Collection Scented Candle in Café Sweets
Personally, I am a very big fan of WoodWick candles—they smell wonderful, and their wooden wicks contribute to their long burn time. And Amazon shoppers are raving about this particular WoodWick candle that combines vanilla bean, caramel, and biscotti, calling it the "best smelling candle ever." The triple-layer candle comes in an oval jar, and its large flame will make a beautiful addition to your fall mantel.
Sweet Water Decor Candle in Leaves No. 01
If "rustic farmhouse" is your fall decorating theme this year, this candle by Sweet Water Decor is the perfect addition to your home. Not only does the candle come in a chic minimalist glass (which helps make it a great gift, by the way), but Amazon shoppers say the smell is "wonderful without being too overwhelming." You can thank the soft apple, cinnamon, cloves, and musk notes for that.
Homesick Scented Candle in Thanks
Truly, you can never go wrong with a Homesick candle. Though it's best known for candles that capture the scents of cities, it also has great seasonal options. This "Thanks" scent by the brand embodies fall by releasing an aroma of oud wood, lemon, and flower upon lighting. "This candle smells amazing, is long-lasting, and is perfect for fall—I definitely will purchase again," an Amazon shopper wrote in their review.
Bath & Body Works White Barn 3-Wick Candle in Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity
Another mantelpiece star, this luxury Bath & Body Works candle features rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender. With three wicks, the candle provides a long-lasting burn time of up to 45 hours. "I am a person who gets headaches with strong smells and this has never induced one," one Amazon shopper said, adding that it is not overwhelming. Instead, they describe the fragrance as "very masculine and inviting."
Lulu Candles Jar Candle in Tobacco Spice & Vanilla
With over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's safe to say this scent by Lulu Candles is a fall favorite. "This candle has such a lovely, fresh, sweet smell that fills my entire apartment," said one Amazon shopper about the tobacco spice and vanilla notes. And it's long-lasting, too. "I burned it for about two hours and it made only a tiny dent in the candle," another shopper said. (If it's unavailable while you're browsing, check out more fall candles on Amazon).