Psst: This Popular Robot Vacuum Is $80 Off at Amazon Right Now
A good cleaning tool has the power to drastically alter how much you dread a particular chore. Case in point: If you have an outdated vacuum that makes cleaning carpets and hard floors a pain, a newer model can make it much less of a headache. And a robot vacuum will actually do the work for you.
If you’re itching to replace your clunky, corded vacuum for a more modern option, we’re going to let you in on a little secret. Amazon is having a sale on a robot vacuum from popular home appliance brand Eufy. For one week only, you can order the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for 32 percent off it’s usual price, which comes to $80 in savings. And based on the thousands of five-star customer reviews the vacuum has racked up on Amazon, you’re not going to want to let this deal slip by.
The sleek, cordless vacuum works on both hard floors and carpeted surfaces. It features Eufy’s strongest suction power—2,000 Pascals (a measurement of pressure)—yet it remains no louder than a microwave, according to the brand. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge and comes with a remote control for easy operation. Just choose from the four cleaning modes—auto, edge clean, spot clean, or quick clean—and let it get to work.
It uses suction power, a roll brush, and side bristles to pick up dust, crumbs, and other debris, and since it has infrared sensors to avoid obstacles and drops, you don’t even have to supervise. When you’re done, simply press the button on the remote to send it back to its charging base—even more convenient is that if it’s running low on battery, it’ll head back to the base on its own.
Buy It: $169.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
If this sounds too good to be true, take a look through some of the comments from happy customers on Amazon who confirm the vacuum works well and makes their lives easier. It “picks up a shocking amount of dirt,” one wrote. “I have so much fun watching it move around and probably doing a better job than I do with a regular vacuum,” said another. And even more people say it’s a pro at picking up fur left behind by cats and dogs, making it ideal for pet owners.
The robot vacuum cleaner usually costs $250, but through May 2, you can get one for $170 in your choice of black or white. There’s no time to waste, so head to Amazon to upgrade your vacuum today before the deal is gone.