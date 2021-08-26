Erin Napier Shares "Magic" Trick for Getting Smoke Smell Out of a House

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

HGTV darling Erin Napier has a trick for getting the smell of smoke out of a house that she can only describe as "magic."

The Home Town star took to Twitter Wednesday with a friendly PSA after working on a house that "has been smoked in for many, many years."

We can only imagine the smell! Fortunately, she has an affordable trick for banishing the ghosts of smokers past.

"A six-hour treatment with an ozone generator that cost $99 has completely gotten rid of the smell in the 4,000-square-foot house," Erin added along with the hashtags #voodoo and #magic.

The smell of old cigarettes isn't a smell at all—it's a residue called thirdhand smoke (THS). Not only is the reminder of a former owner's three-pack-a-day habit unpleasant, it can also cause cancer.

Ozone generators are one remedy for the common conundrum. They work by producing ozone gas, which, at high levels, can remove pollutants and contaminants from the air. You can buy your own, like this one by Enerzen, for just $67 on Amazon.

"Worked well, used it 4 times so far for different things, cleaned the smells out of the rooms permanently," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"If I could, I would marry this product," said another.

But ozone generators are not to be used lightly. As one Amazon customer put it, they are "like bleach for the air," and they should be respected as such. All ozone generators are meant to be operated in unoccupied spaces only. Remove any people, pets, or plants before using. Read the instructions thoroughly and use extreme caution.