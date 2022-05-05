Emily Giffin, Author of 'Something Borrowed,' Lists Historic Atlanta Mansion for $8.995 Million
The best-selling author of Something Borrowed, which was turned into a 2011 movie starring Kate Hudson and John Krasinski, has listed her historic Atlanta home.
At $8.995 million, the five-bedroom, roughly 9,300-square-foot Buckhead home belonging to Emily Giffin and her husband is one of the most expensive listings on the market in Atlanta.
Situated on nearly five landscaped acres in Atlanta's most desirable neighborhood, this 1920s Georgian Revival brick home has undergone a series of renovations throughout the years. Highlights include immaculate English gardens, an inground pool and pool house, a curved staircase, butler's pantry, three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a chef's kitchen, and more.
Giffin told The Wall Street Journal that she used the second floor of the pool house as an office. She said she felt "so inspired by the views of the water and back gardens" and wrote her six most recent novels in the house. Other bestselling books by the Baltimore-born romance author include Heart of the Matter and The One and Only.
330 Argonne Drive in Atlanta is currently listed by Sam Bayne of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty for $8,995,000. Care to join us for a tour?
Dramatic Staircase
A curved main staircase provides instant awe when guests walk through the front door.
Formal Living Room
The glass transoms above the doors give this room extra character and depth.
Dining Room
A rich color scheme, crown molding, and a glittering chandelier set the tone for glam gatherings.
Gourmet Kitchen
The bright, airy kitchen features Calacatta gold marble countertops, a custom zinc and nickel range hood, two ovens, two dishwashers, and graphic, black-and-white hand-painted wood floors by artist Raymond Goins.
Breakfast Room
Busy parents will appreciate the fact that the kitchen overlooks the charming breakfast room.
Organic Flow
Mosey from the breakfast room straight into the spacious family room.
Family Room
The large, sun-filled family room boasts a fireplace, vaulted ceilings with wood beams, and built-in bookshelves.
Main Bedroom
Bay windows welcome the sun into this relaxing oasis.
Main Bathroom
Off the main bedroom lies a 1920s-styled bathroom with a marble floor, a custom glass shower door, dual vanities, and a freestanding Waterworks tub nestled its own little niche.
Sanctuary
The main suite boasts its own private sunroom.
Backyard Patio
Sadly, the dog is not included.
Backyard Paradise
With a bluestone slate patio, two grills, PebbleTec pool, pool/guest house, barn, and flat grassy area, the impeccably landscaped backyard is described as "an entertainer's paradise."
Pool House
The 1,800-square-foot pool/guest house was recently updated and features one bedroom, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living space, and two-car garage.
Work Life
Giffin used the top floor of the pool house as an office.