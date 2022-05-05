Emily Giffin, Author of 'Something Borrowed,' Lists Historic Atlanta Mansion for $8.995 Million

The best-selling author of Something Borrowed, which was turned into a 2011 movie starring Kate Hudson and John Krasinski, has listed her historic Atlanta home.

At $8.995 million, the five-bedroom, roughly 9,300-square-foot Buckhead home belonging to Emily Giffin and her husband is one of the most expensive listings on the market in Atlanta.

Situated on nearly five landscaped acres in Atlanta's most desirable neighborhood, this 1920s Georgian Revival brick home has undergone a series of renovations throughout the years. Highlights include immaculate English gardens, an inground pool and pool house, a curved staircase, butler's pantry, three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a chef's kitchen, and more.

Giffin told The Wall Street Journal that she used the second floor of the pool house as an office. She said she felt "so inspired by the views of the water and back gardens" and wrote her six most recent novels in the house. Other bestselling books by the Baltimore-born romance author include Heart of the Matter and The One and Only.

330 Argonne Drive in Atlanta is currently listed by Sam Bayne of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty for $8,995,000. Care to join us for a tour?