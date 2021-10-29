These Long-Lasting Lanterns are Bad Weather Must-Haves, According to 15,000 Amazon Shoppers
If there's one thing Southerners know about, it's extreme weather. From hurricanes and tornadoes to every violent thunderstorm in between, we know how quickly things can go from bad to worse—and how awful it is to be caught unprepared when disaster strikes.
So, you can imagine our excitement when we heard that over 15,000 Amazon shoppers were singing the praises of the Etekcity LED Camping Lantern. According to thousands of rave reviews, these long-lasting lanterns burn longer and brighter than traditional flashlights, making them true "lifesavers" during hurricanes and blackouts. And the best part? You can get a pack of four for just under $25. Be still our hearts!
Each compact and lightweight lantern is made with durable military-grade materials and offers 360 degrees of luminous light. They quickly collapse or expand, making them easy to store, and the top lid of each lantern provides a little storage space. Drop in your keys, change, batteries, and other small essentials. Thanks to energy-saving LED bulbs with 60 lumens, just one lantern can light up a space for up to 12 hours with three AA batteries.
"These are awesome lights to have on hand for hurricanes, etc.," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Nice and small, very lightweight, and very bright light that lights up a whole room pretty well. We put one on each night table and one in the kitchen, and they were great to have during our extended power outage in the recent hurricane. Great bang for the buck."
"Highly recommend to have around the house for those times when you lose power," a customer who used them to ride out Hurricane Matthew wrote. "They give a nice bright light and are lightweight and easy to carry."
But, extreme whether aside, these are also great lanterns to take on outdoor adventures, from camping to hiking and night walking. Pick up a pack and they will serve you well in whatever situation you find yourself in. Let there be light!