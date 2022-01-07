Emergency Preparedness

The Top Safety Rules To Follow When Leaving Out Refrigerated Foods
Before you hit your next potluck.
What Is Benzene? Why You Don't Want This Cancer-Causing Chemical in Your Sunscreen or Hand Sanitizer
The FDA has recently detected the carcinogen in frequently-used skin products.
How Long Does Canned Food Really Last?
Those expired cans are good far longer than you think...
11 Things You Should Never Burn in Your Fireplace
These outliers will make you glad you read up.
Does Hand Sanitizer Expire?
Before using those bottles you find around the house or in the car, check the expiration date.
What You Need To Know About Freezing Ham
Some types of ham keep for weeks or months. Here's everything you need to know about freezing cooked or uncooked ham.
These $8 Car Headrest Hooks Make the Best Purse Holder For Any Spill-Prone Driver
No more embarrassing traffic light disasters.
Georgia Middle Schoolers Jump into Action to Help Bus Driver During Medical Emergency
We're so impressed with their quick thinking and level-headed approach.
4 Ways to Board Up Windows for a Hurricane
How to Help After Hurricane Ida
What Stands in a Storm: When the Winds Died Down
How to Drive Safely During a Flash Flood Warning
Costco Recalls Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Powder Mix Due to Potential Presence of Metal or Glass

If you've bought Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix at Costco recently, check your pantries!

Aunt Fannie's Mosquito Wipes Are the One Thing Getting Us Through Summer
Check out Georgia State Park's Glow-In-The-Dark Scorpions
This $9 Bug-Zapping Racquet Keeps the Kids Entertained and Everyone Bite-Free
How Was This Storm Different?
Hurricane Laura Made Landfall as a Category 4 Storm Causing Major Damage: Here's How to Help
This Mosquito Net Hat Is Totally Meant For Southern Dads in the Summertime 
These $12 Mesh Mosquito Pants Are Begging to Be Any Southern Dad's Greatest Gift Ever
What Stands in a Storm, Part III: Fellowship
What Stands in a Storm, Part I: Faith
Rick Bragg Says Don't Let the Red Bugs Bite
Why You Should Put a Quarter on Top of a Cup of Frozen Water Before Evacuating in a Hurricane
Warning: How Abbreviating 2020 on Documents Could Make You Vulnerable to Fraud
What Stands in a Storm, Part II: Food
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane
Hurricane Irma Checklist: Everything You Need to Stay Safe
How You Can Help the Victims of Hurricane Irma
Airlines Issuing Change Waivers Ahead of Winter Storm Grayson
