Electric Fireplaces Are the Coziest Home Trend of 2020—Here Are the 5 Best Ones To Shop Now

For those without the option of a fireplace in the home, an electric fireplace can make a great addition for capturing that same comfort at a fraction of the price and without a chimney. Electric fireplaces emit heat and feign the look of an actual burning fire, which can lend an air of coziness and warmth to any space at the press of a button. Many allow users to control the heat level via thermostats and remotes with the option to forgo the heat setting altogether and opt only for the pleasing burning fire facade in the background.