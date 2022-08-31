I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Labor Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Labor Day weekend marks the official end to summer, but it also means there are huge sales to shop during the long weekend. It seems like every retailer is slashing prices on summer styles and fall must-haves to get you ready for the upcoming season, but unless you're an avid bargain shopper, the sales can be overwhelming to say the least.
Luckily, as a home shopping editor, it's my job to keep an eye on the best deals 40 hours a week. So instead of scrolling through thousands of sales on the internet, I've compiled a list of the deals I'm shopping before they sell out. My list includes the cast iron version of the infamous Our Place Always Pan, Brooklinen's best-selling sateen sheets, and Casper's waffle-weave throw blanket for 50 percent off. I'm also grabbing under-the-radar finds like faux silk blackout curtains, area rugs, microwave bacon racks, and tower fans on sale. And did I mention the Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Candle is on sale? I for one am adding several to my cart to stock up for fall.
While these markdowns last through the long weekend and beyond, many of the high-ticket items are sure to sell out fast, so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP. Keep reading to scroll through my Labor Day deals shopping list below.
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
I've had the nonstick Always Pan for a few weeks now, and it's already replaced three pans in my kitchen. I use it just about every day for making pasta, sauces, paninis, eggs, and more. And with Our Place's Goodbye Summer sale, I've got my eyes set on the cast iron version that's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a wood spatula and silicone handle grips.
Casper Waffle Throw Blanket
It's not every day that you find a high-quality, waffle-weave throw blanket on sale for only $45. My bed is almost entirely from Casper, so when I saw this 100 percent organic cotton throw on sale for 50 percent off, I added it to my cart immediately. It's lightweight yet cozy, perfect for those chilly fall nights on the couch. And it comes in three stunning colors to choose from.
Nordic Ware Bacon Rack
I love bacon, but as a household of one it's difficult to justify getting the frying pan out to make just a few strips at a time. Luckily, the Nordic Ware bacon rack makes crispy bacon from the microwave, so I can enjoy bacon without the hassle. It's also great for busy families, too.
Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle
My fall home decor is not complete without a pumpkin candle, and now that Anthrologie's popular pumpkin clove option is on sale, I'm adding two to my cart. Along with the signature pumpkin scent, the candle is infused with orange zest, vanilla, and cinnamon—and it looks gorgeous on a coffee table, too.
Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan
Even though fall is approaching, the temperatures aren't dropping any time soon. That's why I'm grabbing this best-selling tower fan while it's $10 off. It has four speeds, four fan settings, and a 90-degree oscillation to efficiently cool down your space.
Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner
Fall tends to be a muddy season, so I'm prepping for the mess by getting this carpet cleaner for the inevitable stains on my area rugs. It has five scrub brushes to eliminate pet messes and red wine stains from carpets and rugs. There's a handheld tool for spot cleaning, too.
Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug
Any room can be instantly spruced up with an area rug or two. So, I'm shopping this distressed traditional rug for my kitchen. You can easily clean it with a carpet cleaner and vacuum, and it comes in multiple colors and sizes for up to 64 percent off.
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sateen Sheet Set
I'm a long-time fan of Brooklinen's percale sheets that have kept me cool all summer long. But now that fall is approaching, I want to swap them out for its best-selling sateen cotton set while it's on sale. It's made from silky-soft 100 percent long-staple cotton that'll keep me cozy on cold nights.
Simple Modern Plastic Tumbler
I've been looking for a tumbler to keep my iced coffee cold on my office day commutes. This reusable plastic tumbler is leakproof and dishwasher-safe for convenient daily use. It has a double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold and prevent condensation, and since it's available in 10 colors and on sale for $11, I might as well grab two.
HPD Faux Silk Blackout Curtains
Curtains elevate every room, but with my east-facing bedroom windows, I need something a little more substantial to block out the sun's rays in the morning. Blackout curtains can look a little harsh, but I'm grabbing these faux silk curtains that look airy while effectively darkening my room.