I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 16 Amazon Prime Day Deals I Can't Wait to Add to My Cart
Prime Day has officially started, and if you're a bargain shopper like me, now's the best time to score huge savings on things like home furniture and appliances, kitchen tools, electronics, and more. From now until July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can scroll through the thousands of deals that are live on the retailer's page—but that's a time consuming process. So instead of aimlessly shopping on Amazon, here's a list of my must-buy deals to get you started.
Since I shop trending home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products for a living, it comes as no surprise that I'm adding quite a few things to my cart for Prime Day. This year, I'm looking for a mix of big-ticket appliances and electronics, like a this now-$200 robot vacuum and mop and an Amazon Kindle for 32 percent off, as well as a few already affordable items that are at a shocking discount, including a Maybelline mascara and a new garlic press for just $7 each.
Shop Editor-Loved Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $359.99)
- Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $54.76 (orig. $59.99)
- Yankee Candle Dried Lavender & Oak Scented Candle, $26.29 (orig. $30.99)
- Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Volumizing Mascara, $7.61 (orig. $11.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials Eva Sandal, $41.95 (orig. $49.99)
- PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Sundress, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation, $94.99 (orig. $139.99)
- YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Cookware Rack, $18.55 (orig. $24.99)
- Cariloha Classic Bamboo-Viscose Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set, starting at $111.75 (orig. $149)
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer, $35.63 (orig. $59.99)
- L'Oréal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer, $24.74 (orig. $40.49)
- Kitessensu Premium Garlic Press, $6.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Container Set of Nine, $43.70 (orig. $69.99)
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper, starting at $47.19 (orig. $109)
- Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker, $25 (orig. $65)
Most of the savings I found are listed in Amazon's Goldbox deals hub that holds thousands of markdowns, but others were picked from my favorite hidden pages of the site like the best-sellers list, and the customer most-loved and wish list sections. If you're committed to finding the best deal on the site, we recommend becoming an Amazon Prime member (if you're not already). While non-members can still shop the discounts, many of the deals are exclusive to Prime members—plus you get free two-day shipping. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and it's just $15 a month after the trial period ends.
Deals like these won't last long, which is why I'm adding them to my cart as soon as they go live. Keep reading to shop my must-see Amazon Prime Day picks before they sell out.
Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum
I'm getting this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop in the hopes that it will make my hard floors spotless without any effort on my part. The machine deep cleans in a Z-pattern, and you can control it via remote, mobile app, or voice control. Get it now for $160 off.
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
I've always wanted an air fryer, but with limited space in my kitchen, I fear the appliance will take up too much room in my cabinets. But this compact air fryer is perfect for small kitchens, and makes crispy dishes in minutes. Plus, it's only $55 right now.
Yankee Candle Dried Lavender & Oak Scented Candle
My apartment is cluttered with candles, yet I can't stop adding to the collection. This Yankee lavender and oak scented candle makes for the perfect summertime fragrance—and with a $26 price point, I'm adding multiples to my cart.
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Volumizing Mascara
Stocking up on beauty deals during Prime Day is essential, and I'm grabbing my tried and true tube from Maybelline. I've tested so many expensive mascaras, and nothing compares to this formula that makes my lashes look so long and full, fooling people into thinking I got lash extensions.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
I've had these Amazon-famous bed pillows for months—and they're so dreamy, I'm buying another set while they're 48 percent off. The pillows are made with down alternative gel filling that supports all sleeping positions. And more than 105,000 shoppers are fans, too.
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials Eva Sandal
I switch between a few different pairs of Birkenstocks all summer because they're so comfortable to wear when I'm lounging outdoors or running quick errands. I have an old Kelly green style, but now that the sandals are $42, my eyes are on the zinnia and pink colors, too.
PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Sundress
Like many, I have quite a few weddings to attend this summer. In order to celebrate affordably, I'm getting this floral maxi sundress in a few colors this Prime Day.
Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation
I've been meaning to replace my outdated Kindle for years, and now that the Paperwhite is 32 percent off, I'm finally adding it to my shopping cart. It's my favorite summer travel companion, because I get to scroll through thrillers, romances, and historical fiction novels without carrying hardcovers in my luggage.
YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Cookware Rack
My pans take up too much room in my tight cabinets, so I'm grabbing this cookware rack to stow them all in one place. It has six adjustable dividers to separate cutting boards from cast iron skillets and baking sheets. Plus, it's only $19.
Cariloha Classic Bamboo-Viscose Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set
For me, summer nights turn into sweaty mornings, so I'm swapping my heat-trapping sheets for this luxury bamboo set. The sheets are sustainably-made, plus they're moisture-wicking, breathable, and cool to the touch.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer
I have straight, fine, and lifeless hair, so I'm shopping the TikTok-viral Revlon one-step blow dryer brush that promises huge volume while smoothing out frizz. And it's 41 percent off, bringing down the price to just $36.
L'Oréal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer
It's never too early (or too late) to start an anti-aging skincare routine. That's why I'm grabbing this now-$28 moisturizer that's infused with ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to reduce wrinkles and brighten skin.
Kitessensu Premium Garlic Press
A garlic press is an essential tool that's been missing from my kitchen—until now. It crushes cloves in seconds and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. And it's 46 percent off.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Container Set of Nine
Now that I'm commuting to the office again, I need to invest in leak-proof glass food containers. This Rubbermaid 18-piece set is airtight and safe to use in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher for maximum versatility.
Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Instead of ditching an outdated mattress, this foam mattress topper is an easy way to revive it. This memory foam topper is infused with green tea and charcoal to absorb moisture, so I can wake up feeling refreshed—and it's up to 57 percent off right now.
Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker
My sneakers are a little worse for wear, so this Superga deal couldn't come at a better time. They come with a chunky, 1-inch rubber platform, and the black and white colors pair perfectly with jeans, sundresses, and linen skirts.