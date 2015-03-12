Easter Egg Carton Planter

Produce cartons find a second life as planters for spring flowers, perfect to give as a small gift or party favor. 

Materials

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

-Produce carton -Tissue paper-Violas or any other type of potted flower-Small sandwich bags (ones without the zipper) -Tape -Stapler-Green pipe cleaners-Name cards or cardstock-Colorful straws

Steps 1 and 2

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

1. Line carton with tissue paper.2. Place plant in the small plastic sandwich bag, and put into carton lined with tissue paper.

Steps 3 and 4

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

3. Tape or staple the pipe cleaner to either side of the carton so it makes a handle for your basket.4. Write the names of your guests on your place cards or on cardstock cut to the desired shape and size.

Steps 5 and 6

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

5. Tape the back of the place cards to the tips of your colored straws.6. Stick the straws into the soil of the potted plant.

