Easter Egg Carton Planter
Produce cartons find a second life as planters for spring flowers, perfect to give as a small gift or party favor.
Materials
-Produce carton -Tissue paper-Violas or any other type of potted flower-Small sandwich bags (ones without the zipper) -Tape -Stapler-Green pipe cleaners-Name cards or cardstock-Colorful straws
Steps 1 and 2
1. Line carton with tissue paper.2. Place plant in the small plastic sandwich bag, and put into carton lined with tissue paper.
Steps 3 and 4
3. Tape or staple the pipe cleaner to either side of the carton so it makes a handle for your basket.4. Write the names of your guests on your place cards or on cardstock cut to the desired shape and size.
Steps 5 and 6
5. Tape the back of the place cards to the tips of your colored straws.6. Stick the straws into the soil of the potted plant.