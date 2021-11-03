Lodge Skillets, iRobot Vacuums, and More Popular Products Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Black Friday
One thing that makes holiday shopping easier is planning ahead and getting it done early. While you used to have to wait until Black Friday to frantically snag top-notch products at reasonable prices in person, stores are releasing deals online earlier than ever this year. In fact, you can shop some of the best early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and Target right now, all from the comfort of your own home.
Black Friday 2021 lands on November 26, so it's kind of a big deal that stores are cutting prices already. Weeks before Thanksgiving and nearly two months ahead of Christmas, these early deals are worth your while, whether you're on the hunt for presents to leave under the tree or for a bargain too good to resist for yourself.
Amazon started dropping holiday deals in early October with Black Friday-level deals on home and fashion items and a special beauty sale filled with gift-worthy products. Now, its early Black Friday deals section is officially live, and it includes impressive discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty products. Expect to find deals on Amazon's own brands, as well as Samsung, Lodge, Le Creuset, iRobot, and more. Here are some of the best price cuts we've found so far:
Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals:
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Red Sparkle Lipstick, $8 (orig. $20); amazon.com
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED $K Smart TV, $838.51 (orig. $1,099.99); amazon.com
- Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- Lark & Ro Florence Three-Quarter Puff Sleeve Belted Dress, $24.40 (orig. $49); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Similarly to last year, Walmart is releasing early Black Friday deals in waves, the first of which begins on November 3, 2021. For one week, you can shop discounted home goods, kitchen appliances, toys, and more. Then, on November 10, Walmart will unveil another batch of week-long deals you won't want to miss. Some products are marked down, while others simply come at special low prices. Take a look at some of the standout items now:
Best Early Walmart Black Friday Deals:
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $35 (orig. $67); walmart.com
- Baby Alive Mix My Medicine Baby Doll, $10 (orig. $19.97); walmart.com
- Tineco Pwrhero 11 Cordless Vacuum, $125 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Emeril Lagass 5-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $39; walmart.com
- Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum, $99 (orig. $149); walmart.com
- Paw Patrol: The Movie City Paw Patroller, $34 (orig. $59); walmart.com
You can also save up to 50 percent on furniture, home decor, and appliances at Wayfair during The Big Holiday Sale leading up to Black Friday. Plenty of items are already marked down, including artificial Christmas trees and holiday storage solutions, but you can expect even more savings throughout the month of November. Here's what to buy today:
Best Early Wayfair Black Friday Deals:
- Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum, $227.49 (orig. $309.99); wayfair.com
- Andover Mills North Valley Green Spruce Christmas Tree, Starting at $63.99 (orig. $96.99); wayfair.com
- Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $249.95 (orig. $460); wayfair.com
- Lark Manor Hogans Wicker Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $174.99 (orig. $399.99); wayfair.com
- Wayfair Basics Tree Storage, Starting at $12 (orig. $25.04); wayfair.com
- Andover Mills Ulloa Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set, Starting at $55.69 (orig. $111.99); wayfair.com
Lastly, Target's Holiday Best Deals are underway. Each Sunday throughout the holiday season, Target will release deals that last for one week only, so you'll have to pay attention to score the products you're looking for at extra-low prices. Expect to find discounts on home items, beauty products, electronics, clothes, toys, and more. Oh, and Target will match the price of a product if it goes lower before December 24. Check out some of the current discounts now:
Best Early Target Black Friday Deals:
- TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $229.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com
- Sebby Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $49 (orig. $74); target.com
- Black+Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle, $20 (orig. $25.99); target.com
- GrandLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $58.50 (orig. $65); target.com
- Barbie Careers Space Discovery Astronaut Doll, $12.99 (orig. $14.99); target.com
- Shark Navigator DLX Upright Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com