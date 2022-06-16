16 Early Prime Day 2022 Deals To Shop Now, From Cooling Sheets to Standing Fans
Amazon shoppers, it's time to get ready for the biggest sale of the year. Amazon has officially announced that its annual Prime Day sale event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. This year marks a return to the month of July for Prime Day after last year's June and 2020's October sale dates, but you can still expect to see just as many eye-catching deals as past Prime Days this time around.
For those who are new to Prime Day, the sale event is a 48-hour flash sale that will see nearly everything on Amazon discounted. That means all categories like home decor, electronics, beauty, fashion, kitchen, and more will have major deals you won't want to miss out on; many of which will even be at their lowest prices of the year, if past Prime Days are any indication. Non-Prime members can take advantage of deals as well, but you'll want to sign up for a Prime membership to enjoy all the benefits, which include Prime member-exclusive deals and free two-day shipping. Plus, you can always try a 30-day free trial of the subscription.
Prime Day 2022 might still be weeks away, but early deals have begun trickling in: You'll find 16 of the best deals on home decor, bedding, seasonal appliances, and kitchen essentials below. Hurry and secure these deals before they're gone.
Best Early Prime Day Furniture and Decor Deals
Time to spruce up your patio: We've found early Prime Day deals for outdoor furniture like a padded cushion folding lounge chair, a rocking Adirondack chair that will look so stylish on your porch, and throw pillows that will add a touch of color to your backyard. Don't miss wire baskets that can hold everything from pillows to books to inflatable pool toys, or even snag a classic Moroccan-style area rug for just $49.
- Christopher Knight Home Cara Outdoor Adirondack Acacia Wood Rocking Chair, $140.80 (orig. $161.94)
- MacSports Padded Cushion Outdoor Folding Lounge Patio Club Chair, $73.98 (orig. $99.99)
- Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor 17-inch Square Throw Pillows, $26.30 (orig. $49.99)
- Rivet Modern Tall Geometric Wire Baskets Set of 2, $88.50 (orig. $102.48)
- Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Boho Vintage Diamond Indoor Area Rug, From $48.48 (orig. $103)
Best Early Prime Day Bedding Deals
This season, it's all about cooling sheets and pillows that won't cause you to overheat in the stifling summer air. LuxClub's deep-pocketed bamboo sheets that reviewers said "ended their search" for the perfect bedding are only $34 per set right now, and Mellanni's best-selling microfiber sheets are 26 percent off. Don't miss Sealy's DuoChill cooling memory foam pillow for 55 percent off when you apply Amazon's coupon, or Fern and Willow's down alternative pillows that shoppers said left them feeling "so cool" when they woke up are just $27. Feel like you need a new mattress topper? Tempur-Pedic's top-rated option is 20 percent off, too.
- LuxClub Bamboo Deep Pocket Sheet Set, $34 (orig. $56.99)
- Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $39.97 (orig. $53.97)
- Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $56 with coupon (orig. $121.99)
- Fern and Willow Set of 2 Down Alternative Pillow Set, $27.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Tempur-Pedic Supreme 3-Inch Medium Firm Mattress Topper, $239.20 (orig. $299.99)
Best Early Prime Day Home Appliance and Kitchen Deals
From robot vacuums to air purifiers to standing fans, now's a great time to add a few handy appliances to your home. Pelonis' best-selling adjustable standing fan with more than 1,100 five-star ratings is only $60, while Eufy by Anker's slim robot vacuum that reviewers said "fits under furniture and is masterful at cleaning pet hair" is nearly $100 off. For under-$50 appliances, grab air purifiers like Levoit's best-selling core mini model for $45 or Bella's space-saving air fryer with a touchscreen for only $42. Don't miss out on other summer-essential appliances like Flowtron's insect killer for $22 off, plus kitchen deals such as Lodge's classic cast iron combo cooker set for just $50.
- Pelonis 5-Blade Oscillating and Adjustable Standing Fan, $59.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Bella 2.9-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, $41.80 (orig. $54.99)
- Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $49.90 (orig. $74.85)
- Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer, $42.99 (orig. $64.99)