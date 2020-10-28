Dyson Has a Magical Online Outlet Store Filled with Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Hair Dryers at Steep Discount

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are so many deals we want we almost wish we didn't know about this. Almost.

You know that friend you have that is always waxing poetic about how incredible Dyson vacuum cleaners are? Their unwavering allegiance to the Dyson brand knows no boundaries, whether it's praising Dyson cordless stick vacuums or the Dyson Corrale hair straightener.

Inspired by their devotion to the British technology company best known for their vacuums, you decide to peruse their site for yourself. After a quick glance, you may realize you'll need to save a few more paychecks until you can become that friend, after all.

Well, it turns out a Dyson machine or two may be more within reach than you previously thought. As we learned in a recent article from the team over at House Beautiful, the Malmesbury, United Kingdom, headquartered company has an incredible online outlet store for us cleaning-crazed American consumers. At Dyson.com/dyson-outlet, you can shop refurbished Dyson machines to your heart's content, all at discounted prices.

Per a statement on the website, "Every machine at Dyson Outlet has been rigorously tested by the same engineers who work on our new machines—with genuine Dyson replacement parts used where needed. And for peace of mind, each machine comes with either a six-month or one-year warranty." The offerings also include free shipping to all 50 states.

