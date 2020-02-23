We're Making a Case for the Duplex House Plan
Duplex living comes with all kinds of stereotypes and potential problems. Will I essentially be living with a glorified roommate? Who gets the porch space? The backyard? Perhaps the most common worry: Will I be able to hear my neighbor clattering pans or practicing guitar at ungodly hours through the wall? House Plan 2014 takes all the fear and potential for conflict out of duplex life. Residential Designer Eric Moser has thought of every last detail, incorporating thoughtful touches to give you peace of mind, maximum storage, and minimal noise pollution. As our society breaks down stereotypes of what a modern family structure looks like, a duplex home appeals to a wide scope of living arrangements. Whether you're looking for a cottage with room for mom next door, a home with space for a live-in caretaker, or a breezy beachside rental that can accommodate two families, this duplex suits so many different circumstances, promising all parties an additional degree of privacy.
Why We Love It
This is not your average duplex. Though these houses are under one roof, a narrow breezeway separates the two units. What does this mean for practical living? "Both dwellers can be inside but not hear or see their next-door neighbor," says residential designer Eric Moser. No shared wall means limited noise and lots of natural light from windows on all sides. The homes have identical 1,055-square-foot layouts, each with two bedrooms and two baths (the extra bedroom could work as an office). This customizable duplex can appeal to beachside renters, single professionals, or empty nesters.
Wow Factor
It's the cottage charm, of course. With one roof and a central entry point, this Lowcountry-inspired design will blend seamlessly with the other homes in the neighborhood. From the street, you would never suspect that this structure is actually divided into two separate residences. Although the breezeway is shared, each house is outfitted with its own front porch. If you want to add more privacy to the outdoor living areas, hang lattice panels to further define them. Every inch of this house plan is built to be flexible, offering cohabitation with a degree of separation.