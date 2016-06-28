Our Favorite Double Names for Boys

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 20, 2022
Credit: Moodboard Stock Photography Ltd./Getty

It is not just Jack; it's Jack Wyatt. In the South, we take our double names quite seriously. When it comes to naming our boys, two names are meant to always be together, not just when he is causing a stir and someone has to holler at him. When he and Dad are out fishing, it will be Henry Knox sitting at that pond, not Henry. Grandma will always be calling her little peanut by his proper double name. It goes without saying that double names, just like family names, are very popular. If you have a baby boy on the way and are looking for a name that rolls off the tongue, here are a few of our favorite double names to consider.

1 of 33

Beau Alexander

Credit: Getty Images

Unlike double names for girls, boys' names typically begin with a shorter, one-syllable name. Beau may be one of the most beloved Southern names. Just because it means "beautiful" doesn't mean that it isn't masculine—especially when paired with a name like Alexander, which means "defender of man."

2 of 33

Bobby Jack

Credit: d3sign/Getty Images

If your family already has a Robert Sr., Robert Jr., and more, switch it up with a double name that starts with "Bobby." Robert means "bright fame," and your boy is sure to have a bright future.

3 of 33

David Emmett

Credit: M Swiet Productions/Getty

David means "beloved" and Emmett means "universal." Give your boy this name and he's sure to know he's universally adored.

4 of 33

David Hollis

Credit: Morsa Images/Abel Mitja Varela/Getty Images

This name is ideal for Christmas babies. The Biblical figure of David is connected with the holiday season, and Hollis, or Holly, is a classic holiday symbol.

5 of 33

Jack David

Credit: Carolyn Brandt/Getty Images

Even though double names feel inherently formal, Jack is a laidback way to start one. A popular name from the Bible, David means "beloved."

6 of 33

Jack Wyatt

Credit: Moodboard Stock Photography Ltd./Getty

The name Jack is an English name that evolved from John, and is said to refer to the grace of God. Wyatt, which means "courageous in battle," is a timeless Southern name.

7 of 33

James Avery

Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

We love this pairing of an old-school name and a modern name. Avery came from the name Alfred and means "ruler of elves," a unique choice for your magical child.

8 of 33

John Dale

Credit: Moodboard Stock Photography Ltd./Getty

Dale used to refer to someone who lived in a broad, open valley. This name is just right for a boy born and raised in Southern flat lands.

9 of 33

John David

Credit: baobao ou/Getty

Meaning "adored" and "God's mercy," this name is a classic pairing for your beloved boy. David is also the name of a biblical king and strong leader.

10 of 33

John Dawson

Credit: Noah Clayton/Getty

John, which traces its origins back to the Bible, is one of the most popular choices. Here, it's followed by Dawson, which means "son of David."

11 of 33

John Everett

Credit: Dimitri Otis/Getty

Everett is inspired by the name Everard, which was used in the Middle Ages to mean "brave boar." It's a perfect name for your fearless explorer.

12 of 33

John Hayes

Credit: iwonapodlasinska/Getty

Hayes means "one who lives by hedges." This duo is a fitting name for a Southern boy who loves the farm.

13 of 33

John Henry

Credit: Mike Kemp/Getty

This combination of two old-fashioned names reminds us of the legendary John Henry of railroad-building lore. It's a strong and powerful name to give your son.

14 of 33

John Mark

Credit: Catherine Delaaye/Getty Images

This double name combines two Biblical names, and it's only two syllables, which makes it easy to say. Mark is also a name of Latin origin that means "warrior."

15 of 33

John Michael

Credit: Tatiana Dyuvbanova/Getty Images

In addition to being one of the most popular double names for boys, Michael means "gift from God." With a name like this, your child is certain to feel special.

16 of 33

John Morgan

Credit: Getty Images

Here's another very common male double name that's perfect for the coast. Morgan is said to mean "of the sea" or "sea circle." 

17 of 33

John Paul

Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Catholic parents-to-be recall this name from two past popes, but it's also an English version of Jean-Paul, a popular French name.

18 of 33

John Preston

Credit: ZoneCreative S.r.l./Getty

Preston means "from the priest's town." This old-fashioned name is classic, but also unique enough that your child will be the only one to come running when you call.

19 of 33

John Tyler

Credit: Wavebreak Media LTD/Getty

Born in Virginia, John Tyler was the 10th U.S. President. Tyler is also a traditional occupational name for a builder or tiler.

20 of 33

Matthew David

Credit: FamVeld/Getty Images

Another combination of two biblical names, this double name is as traditional as it gets. Matthew also means "gift of God."

21 of 33

Noah Presley

Credit: Getty Images

Noah means "rest and comfort," and Presley can be traced back to many years before Elvis (although, that's reason enough to use it). Presley also means "of the priesthood."

22 of 33

Robert Mills

Credit: Resolution Productions/Blend Images/Getty

Robert means "brilliant fame," which may explain the number of notable Southern Roberts. For example, architect Robert Mills is known for designing the Washington Monument.

23 of 33

Roy Lee

Credit: Carlo A/Getty

This one is inspired by the King of Cowboys himself, Roy Rogers (whose birth name was actually Leonard). Roy Lee means "king of the clearing."

24 of 33

Russell Davis

Credit: Redheadpictures/Getty

Davis is a name that will always be associated with the South, but its roots are actually much older. Derived from the Bible, it means "adored." Russell is also a perfect name for a redhead.

25 of 33

Sawyer Ford

Credit: Getty Images

There are boys who share a name with a few notables, like Mark Twain's well-loved Missouri mischief-maker, Tom Sawyer. The literal meaning of this name is "wood cutter who lives at a river crossing."

26 of 33

Thomas Owen

Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Apparently, Owen comes from a word that means "young warrior" and "well-born," and those meanings seem like good omens for a strong, confident young man.

27 of 33

Tyler James

Credit: MonicaNinker/Getty Images

Even though Tyler is one of our favorite gender-neutral names, it's decidedly masculine when paired with a classic boy name like James.

28 of 33

Walker James

Credit: ljubaphoto/Getty Images

Fun fact: Both former president Bush's middle names are Walker. Walker was originally an occupational surname for someone who cleans cloth, but it has since become a popular first name.

29 of 33

William Henry

Credit: Sarah Wolfe Photography/Getty Images

William is another popular choice, which means "strong-minded and protecting." Henry means "ruling," and that's quite appropriate because William Henry was the 9th president of the USA.

30 of 33

William Jennings

Credit: Plume Creative/Getty

This longer name is one of our favorites. Jennings is derived from John, which means "God is merciful."

31 of 33

William Russell

Credit: Yuji Kotani/Getty

A lively name for a lively boy. Traditionally, the name Russell meant red-headed, however there are plenty of males with that name bearing hair of different hues. Combined with William, which means "strong-minded," you may have yourself a hot-headed fellow. Consider yourself warned.

32 of 33

William West

Credit: Getty Images

William Westmoreland was a U.S. Army General who made a name for himself as commander of American troops in Vietnam. Whatever your inspiration, this double "W" name rolls right off the tongue.

33 of 33

Other Double Name Ideas

Credit: Getty Images
By Southern Living Editors