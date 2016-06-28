Our Favorite Double Names for Boys

It is not just Jack; it's Jack Wyatt. In the South, we take our double names quite seriously. When it comes to naming our boys, two names are meant to always be together, not just when he is causing a stir and someone has to holler at him. When he and Dad are out fishing, it will be Henry Knox sitting at that pond, not Henry. Grandma will always be calling her little peanut by his proper double name. It goes without saying that double names, just like family names, are very popular. If you have a baby boy on the way and are looking for a name that rolls off the tongue, here are a few of our favorite double names to consider.