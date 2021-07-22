The Difference Between Vintage and Antique

If you've ever browsed through a flea market or antique store only to spy something similar to your old lunch box or vinyl record collection on display, it can be simultaneously nostalgic and confusing. As exciting as it might be to reconnect with treasures from your past, you may also wonder how such items can be considered antiques (you also might be kicking yourself for not saving them once you see the price tag). It's a fair question. The truth is, there's a difference between antique, vintage, and retro, even that you're likely to see examples of all three categories at antique stores. To learn more, we talked to Sarah Eilers owner of Lucas Eilers Design Associates in Houston, and Phara Queen, owner of Neely Queen Designs in Nashville and Oklahoma City.

Collectables Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

What is the definition of antique?

Although you may see the word antique bandied about when discussing anything collectible or old, Eilers and Queen are both clear that an object doesn't meet the true definition of antique unless it's been around for at least 100 years. Eilers explains, "it is more than just having a patina of age, it is actually that the item was crafted that many years ago and has stood the test of time." So chances are your old lunch box doesn't fall into this category, regardless of how they've labeled it at the flea market.

What is the definition of vintage?

The definition of vintage is less standard. Queen says vintage, "typically speaks to an era and is between 20-99 years old." Eilers, on the other hand, defines vintage as, "something that isn't as old as an antique, but still a bit aged, and slightly used." In other words, your kindergarten lunchbox, and other items from your past, could very well qualify as vintage.

What is the definition of retro?

There is often quite a bit of overlap between vintage items and retro items. Queen considers retro to be, "anything 20 years old but not yet 40 years old." Meanwhile, Eilers has a somewhat looser definition and says, "I think that anytime something reminds you of your past, it can be considered retro."

What are some upcoming antique/retro/vintage design trends?

We asked Queen and Eilers to share their thoughts on upcoming design trends and decor finds to look for the next time you head out on an antiquing tour. Eilers told us, "I am seeing some wonderful bargains on 19th-century brown furniture! It is almost always high quality and often less expensive than buying new. And the woods have such a rich, wonderful patina."