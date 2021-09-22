Southern Designers Share Their Favorite Cozy Home Items Perfect for Fall
Fall is festive in the South. With the changing leaves, the chill in the air, and holiday celebrations just around the corner, autumn is the perfect time to bring some cozy décor into your home. And it's never a bad idea to consult the experts. Yes, that means interior designers.
Favorite Cozy Home Items for Fall, According to Southern Interior Designers:
- Jersey Knit Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Pumpkin, $68.00
- Abound Chunky Knit Throw, $89.99
- Park Hill Collection Autumn Gathering Scented Candle, $33.99
- Polish Pottery 21 oz Bubble Mug, $29.99
- YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug, $24.98
- Pendleton Eco-Wise Washable Wool Blanket, $149.00
- Vumdua French Onion Soup Bowls with Handles, $27.98
- NOSGA 84″ Chesterfield Velvet Sofa, $439.00
- Luxury Fox Faux Fur Throw, $118.99
- Home Brilliant Set of 2 Velvet Accent Throw Pillow Covers, $12.99
- Ranger Station Santalum Candle, $40.00
- Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Fringe Throw, $49.99
- Candy Cottons Dinner Napkins, Set of 12, $25.50
Ready to transition your home into fall but not sure where to start? Focus on how you want your home to feel, advises designer Jordan Kahn of A Blue Nest in Nashville, Tennessee, who says that something as small as a candle in your favorite autumnal scent can be a source of inspiration. "Nostalgic and comforting scents help set the scene for a seasonal change," she explains.
"I prefer to bring in natural elements like dried hydrangeas, faux leaf stems in rich colors, and seasonal fruits, like pumpkins," says Kahn of her favorite fall accents.
From cozy throws to pretty pottery, read on for more tips on creating a cozy fall home from Southern interior designers.
Related Items
Jersey Knit Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Pumpkin
"As the seasons change, I'm a firm believer that so should our duvet covers," says Yvonne Johnson of Reclaimed Karma.
This pumpkin-colored jersey knit set comes with two pillowcases and a duvet cover, all of which can be easily tossed in the washing machine.
"There is nothing quite like waking up on a fall brisk dewy morning under the cozy comfort of this super soft and snuggly pumpkin duvet cover," adds Johnson.
Abound Chunky Knit Throw
"You really can never have enough throw blankets around your home," says Johnson.
This vegan chenille weighted throw blanket comes in a variety of colors, but the yellow just says "fall" like no other. Johnson adds that not only are throw blankets a cozy go-to, but they help add texture and color to any space in your home.
Park Hill Collection Autumn Gathering Scented Candle
"I love Park Hill candles for their amazing scents and also the glass and wicker containers," says Kahn. "It immediately brings the cozy fall vibes into your home and is versatile enough to carry you through into winter and the holiday season."
These soy-based fall scented candles boast a 60 hour burning time, so you can certainly enjoy them throughout the changing seasons.
Polish Pottery 21 oz Bubble Mug
"I have a set of Polish Pottery mugs that are my year-round favorites, but there's nothing like a warm drink in a large mug during crisp fall days," says Kahn.
Handmade in Poland and fired twice to be durable enough for daily use, these pottery mugs come with a Certificate of Authenticity and a variety of sizes for your warm drinking pleasure.
YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug
Lauren Comer of Pinch Plate Party highlights another mug that's a fall favorite for many: the YETI Rambler. Whether you're curled up at home, at a football game, or waiting in the school pick-up line, this mug will keep your drink ready to sip.
"I love that it keeps my coffee or hot chocolate warm for hours," says Comer.
Pendleton Eco-Wise Washable Wool Blanket
"Pendleton throws are always a classic," says Natalie Papier of Home Ec.
These eco-wise Pendleton blankets are made in the USA, 100 percent wool, and are held to a strict standard of sustainability requirements.
"I love having a basket of them available for wrapping up during the cooler months whether it's a casual outdoor dinner or a drink beside the hearth," adds Papier.
Vumdua French Onion Soup Bowls with Handles
"There is something so rustic and homey about these ceramic handled soup bowls," says Papier. "They are perfect for cozy family meals as well as fall entertaining."
These double-handed bowls are oven-safe and can even be washed in the dishwasher.
NOSGA 84" Chesterfield Velvet Sofa
"There is nothing cozier than sitting on a velvet chaise or sofa, engulfed in warm velvet pillows, with a soft faux fur throw on top of you," says Ursula Carmona of HomeMade by Carmona. "It's the trifecta of all things cozy and all things fall!"
This dark blue sofa comfortably seats three people and the tufting and rolled armrests take the cozy-chic factor to another level.
Luxury Fox Faux Fur Throw
This faux fur throw blanket has microfiber fleece on one side and faux fur on the other, making it a cozy choice no matter which side you curl up under.
"A faux fur throw can look amazing draped across the arm of your sofa year-round for a luxurious look, but it is also at the top of my list when I think of curling up with a good book on a chilly night," adds Carmona.
Home Brilliant Set of 2 Velvet Accent Throw Pillow Covers
Changing out your decorative throw pillow covers for a more earthy fall shade, such as Avocado Green, is an easy way to switch up your decor between seasons without accumulating too many extra things. Plus, according to Carmona, these feel fantastic.
"Velvet feels amazing against your skin, and it is my go-to in furniture choices and pillows for exactly that reason," says Carmona.
Ranger Station Santalum Candle
Another seasonal item we can never get enough of? Scented candles. This Ranger Station Santalum candle is a top pick for Anisa Darnell of Truth & Co.
"This is one of my favorite candles," she says. "High quality, the perfect scent, and it's perfect in any room of your house."
She adds that she loves the Ranger Station Oakmoss candle as well.
A unique feature of these soy-blend candles? You can re-use the container as a lowball glass when your candle has burned down.
Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Fringe Throw
Stephanie Hoey of Stephanie Hoey Interiors recommends another throw blanket to add to your collection: this super-soft hand-woven fringe blanket. She says it embodies everything she loves about the season.
"It has the warm fall colors that we are craving this time of year as well as the soft and cozy textures that are perfect no matter where you live," she explains. "The throw can be draped in a woven basket in the corner of your living room or spread across the edge of your bed."
Candy Cottons Dinner Napkins
While cozying up under a soft throw sounds like the ultimate way to spend a cool night, hosting family and friends around the table can be equally as nice. These mustard yellow dinner napkins come in a set of six for smaller gatherings as well as a set of 12 for when it's time to set the formal dining table.
"These dinner napkins are perfect for sprucing up your fall table or a styled sideboard or credenza," says Hoey. "They can be used as dinner or cocktail napkins and give such great color to any fall tablescape."