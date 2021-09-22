Southern Designers Share Their Favorite Cozy Home Items Perfect for Fall

Jersey Knit Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Pumpkin

"As the seasons change, I'm a firm believer that so should our duvet covers," says Yvonne Johnson of Reclaimed Karma.

This pumpkin-colored jersey knit set comes with two pillowcases and a duvet cover, all of which can be easily tossed in the washing machine.

"There is nothing quite like waking up on a fall brisk dewy morning under the cozy comfort of this super soft and snuggly pumpkin duvet cover," adds Johnson.