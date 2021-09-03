Here's What Top Designers Look For When House Hunting

While the home-buying process can be exciting, there are days when it's also confusing and stressful for those of us without professional design experience — but it doesn't have to be! If you've wondered what designers seek out during their home search, you're in luck. We've asked top Southern designers to share their aesthetic must-haves (structural integrity and inspection approvals aside), which the rest of us may overlook. Here's what they'd suggest to guarantee success.

Designer Julie Dodson of Houston's Dodson Interiors suggests beginning the process by making a list of your essential must-haves. "Everybody's list is different," she says. "When you're looking at houses, make sure it has the things on your list. For me, it was a soaking tub in the master, an outdoor fireplace, and great natural light. Also, a house that flows well is important. Think about how you and your family live day-to-day."

Designer Philip Mitchell, who has completed projects in Charleston and throughout the South, recommends restoring older homes and advises waiting until you find one that speaks to your heart. "Your house isn't just someplace you live. It's part of the story of your life," he says.

If you prefer architectural elements but they are not already existing, perhaps in a new build, it's possible to add them, says Florida designer Kara Miller of Kara Miller Interiors. "I am looking for a setup where I can fairly easily implement these charming details, such as a window seat, a Dutch door, etc.," she says.

Whatever you're looking for — we hope you find it. And in the meantime, here are fifteen aesthetic elements designers love when on the hunt themselves. Hopefully, it helps you identify beautiful details you might otherwise overlook and find a home that's your perfect fit.