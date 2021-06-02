This Dehumidifier and Air Purifier Combo Will Help You Breathe Easy During Sweltering Southern Summers
A trusty dehumidifier and air purifier combo is the household gadget you're missing if you live in the South. There's nothing that can combat the scorching hot Southern summers quite like it. Tenergy's Sorbi 1000-milliteter dehumidifier and air purifier combo allows you to breathe better, decreasing excess moisture while making your living space homier. This white portable dehumidifier air purifier combo uses Peltier technology and HEPA filtration to enhance your breathing experience, making the air around you more comfortable. The Sorbi features one removable one-liter water tank and removes up to 750 milliliters of air particulates daily.
With a light weight of six pounds, this dehumidifier and air purifier combo can travel anywhere. It's also energy efficient with an LED indicator, auto-shut off, and water level sensor for keeping the air around you dry, clean, and comfortable anywhere you go. The Sorbi dehumidifier operates so quietly, at just 35-42 decibels, meaning you might just forget it's there. It's designed for small spaces, up to 200 square feet, such as a bathroom, small office, basement, or closet. Tenergy's dehumidifier air purifier combo is ETL and CARB certified for safety and quality. Measuring 8.5 by 7.7 by 12.4 inches, features include an operating temperature of 45-122ºF, low or high fan speed options, 45 watts of power, a five-foot cord, and input of 110-240V AC. It comes with a trustworthy two-year extended warranty if you register your product online with Tenergy Life. Tenergy recommends replacing the HEPA filter every six months, depending on your levels of usage.
BUY IT: $89.99, amazon.com
With 716 five-star reviews, this dehumidifier and air purifier combo is a favorite and summer staple for many. One hot climate dweller was amazed at how much water it collects, "We live in a VERY humid environment, more so in the summer where the temperatures get up to 120 degrees with 80-90% humidity. The water literally runs off the glass here in summer! When we got this unit a few weeks ago, in the first day alone this little bugger collected almost a full tray of water from the air in our office! It's small in size and not too noisy (if you run it on the low speed)." She recommends ordering extra air purifier filters if they're in stock, because chances are, they'll be out of stock if you don't order in advance