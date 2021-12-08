These Will Be the Top Home Decor Trends of 2022, According to Zillow

We're all familiar with the saying, "New year, new me." But for 2022, we're ready to declare, "New year, new home" instead. Our homes have seen us through the ups and downs of the pandemic, providing us with safe havens to rest and retreat. Decor trends have also seen a shift, with invigorating color palettes rising in popularity over more neutral schemes. Zillow predicts that in 2022, homeowners will invest in projects and features to make our abodes feel like places where we can thrive. "The pandemic forced a lot of people to reevaluate what's most important in their lives and in their homes," said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton in a press release. "For many, 2022 is the moment to start living those values. That could be investing in sustainable home features, designing a space with well-being in mind, or leaning into comfort and function over high style." From earthy palettes to pet-friendly features, one of Zillow's seven predicted decor trends might be just the fix for your home. Read on for a few of our favorites from their list.