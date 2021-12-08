These Will Be the Top Home Decor Trends of 2022, According to Zillow
New year, new (comfortable) interiors.
We're all familiar with the saying, "New year, new me." But for 2022, we're ready to declare, "New year, new home" instead. Our homes have seen us through the ups and downs of the pandemic, providing us with safe havens to rest and retreat. Decor trends have also seen a shift, with invigorating color palettes rising in popularity over more neutral schemes. Zillow predicts that in 2022, homeowners will invest in projects and features to make our abodes feel like places where we can thrive. "The pandemic forced a lot of people to reevaluate what's most important in their lives and in their homes," said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton in a press release. "For many, 2022 is the moment to start living those values. That could be investing in sustainable home features, designing a space with well-being in mind, or leaning into comfort and function over high style." From earthy palettes to pet-friendly features, one of Zillow's seven predicted decor trends might be just the fix for your home. Read on for a few of our favorites from their list.
Earthy Tones and Natural Palettes
Taking a cue from the announced 2022 colors of the year from paint brands, it's safe to say that shades of green are having a major moment. With Sherwin-William's Evergreen Fog, Behr's Breezeway, and PGG's Olive Sprig (just to name a few), we'll continue to see natural hues taking center stage in 2022. Zillow doesn't expect the trend to stop with green—keep an eye out for earthy colors like blues, browns, and other soothing shades from Mother Nature that bring a sense of calm into our interiors.
WATCH: Interior Paint Trends You're Going To See Everywhere in 2022
Antiques & Vintage Finds
Start scouring the flea markets or pull hand-me-down pieces out of storage, because Zillow foresees secondhand furnishings and decor making a big comeback in the year ahead. There's much comfort to be found in antique and vintage pieces that remind us of our mother or grandmother's houses. Put your flair on these passed-down or salvaged pieces by giving them a fresh coat of paint, or embrace the natural warm wood.
Versatile Spaces
2022 will also see a continued interest among homeowners in carving out quiet, private spaces to escape—whether it's a home office renovation or building a shed in the backyard. According to Zillow's report, "Retreat features, such as a 'she shed,' can help a home sell for 2.2% more than expected, while a freestanding bathtub can contribute to a home selling for a 2.6% premium." Creating cozy havens isn't just for human dwellers—Zillow expects homeowners to invest in custom spaces for their pandemic pets. Consider adding a dog house, a fenced-in run in the backyard, or a built-in bed in the laundry room for your four-legged family member.
What home decor trends are you looking forward to in 2022?