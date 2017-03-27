The Farmhouse of Our Dreams All Started With a Single Instagram Post

All Michelle Colbert wanted was a house where she could host all her grandchildren—not that she has any at the moment, mind you. But Michelle is the sort of forward-thinking type who has a knack for spotting potential…which is exactly what she did with this house.Like a lot of stories these days, this one began while she was scrolling through social media. The mother of five (ages 6 through 23) living in Dothan, Alabama, came across a friend's Instagram post and was smitten by a square image of a property complete with a pond and a hayfield. Under her breath, she whispered, "Where in the world is this?" and on her phone, she swiftly typed, "This place is gorgeous! Let me know if it's ever for sale." As it turns out, it was located just 15 minutes away. Better yet, it was for sale.Michelle's first in-person visit to check out the property left her even more lovestruck, despite the fact that the state of the living quarters was sad. The run-down cottage had no upstairs windows, and a green metal roof rattled overhead. Yet she was enamored. "The way the sun shone on the pond—it took my breath away," she says. She quickly got husband Kelly on board, swaying him with all the potential that she envisioned for the 80 acres. Just like that, the plan was set in motion. With notions of a grand house in their minds, they decided to purchase