12 Clean and Classic Ways to Decorate with White
Crisp, clean, and flawless. Use the color white as a backdrop to accentuate accessories, or let it take center stage for a dramatic effect.
Embrace Accent Colors
Paint walls, ceilings, and trim all the same white hue. The result is a blank canvas, which allows the eye to gravitate toward warm textiles and brighter hues found in furniture and accessories.
Warm Up with White
Allow lighting to create warmth in an all-white room. This bath uses sheer cafe curtains to allow in as much natural light as possible.
Use White as a Backdrop
Brighten a room that has dark wood floors and accents with white walls. Walls painted white recede, allowing the natural wood paneling and molding to steal the show— without becoming overwhelming.
Let Textures Shine
A monochromatic white palette allows experimentation with texture. Layer wood, ceramics, and other materials to keep the look of white paint from falling flat.
Make Accessories Pop
A white background allows accessories to rule the room's decor (and makes for easy updates, too!). Choose pillows, art, and other accents carefully because they'll garner all the attention.
Enhance Bright Hues
Mix shades of white to createthe illusion of depth in a space, and add hues of different colors to create a neutral-like color scheme.
Create Light and Airy Spaces
Dress tight quarters in bright white for a more spacious and airy feeling. As the light changes, so will the space's color and ambience.
Use White as a Focal Point
Use white to warm up stone walls, interior brickwork, or other hard surfaces, allowing them to appear approachable and inviting.
Use Bright White
Use white as your base for the entire room. Colorful fabric and accessories pops against a white background.
White Light
Natural light brought in by the large windows pairs well with the white upholstery and white walls in this dining room.
White with Wood
A warm wood ceiling and floor treatment paired with painted wood walls adds vintage character to the space.
Crisp Cottage White
In keeping with the calming color scheme, an antique shopkeeper's cabinet with glass-front drawers was painted white and serves as an interesting dresser.