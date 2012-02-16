12 Clean and Classic Ways to Decorate with White

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Alexandra Rowley

Crisp, clean, and flawless. Use the color white as a backdrop to accentuate accessories, or let it take center stage for a dramatic effect.

Embrace Accent Colors

Credit: Photo: Alexandra Rowley

Paint walls, ceilings, and trim all the same white hue. The result is a blank canvas, which allows the eye to gravitate toward warm textiles and brighter hues found in furniture and accessories.

Paint: Alabaster (SW7008) by Sherwin-Williams; sherwin-williams.com.

Warm Up with White

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

Allow lighting to create warmth in an all-white room. This bath uses sheer cafe curtains to allow in as much natural light as possible.

Use White as a Backdrop

Credit: Photo: Eric Piasecki

Brighten a room that has dark wood floors and accents with white walls. Walls painted white recede, allowing the natural wood paneling and molding to steal the show— without becoming overwhelming.

Let Textures Shine

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

A monochromatic white palette allows experimentation with texture. Layer wood, ceramics, and other materials to keep the look of white paint from falling flat.

Make Accessories Pop

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn, Styling: Matthew Gleason

A white background allows accessories to rule the room's decor (and makes for easy updates, too!). Choose pillows, art, and other accents carefully because they'll garner all the attention.

Paint: Titanium (2141-60) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.
Ottoman Fabric: Zig Zag in Shrimp on Tint from Alan Campbell by Quadrille (quadrillefabrics.com), available through DCOTA; 954/921-7575

Enhance Bright Hues

Credit: Helen Norman

Mix shades of white to createthe illusion of depth in a space, and add hues of different colors to create a neutral-like color scheme.

Paint: Niveous (OC-36) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.

Create Light and Airy Spaces

Credit: Photo: Annie Schlechter

Dress tight quarters in bright white for a more spacious and airy feeling. As the light changes, so will the space's color and ambience.

Paint: Wall, ceiling, and trim paint: White Dove (OC-17) by Benjamin Moore; benjaminmoore.com.

Use White as a Focal Point

Credit: Alexandra Rowley

Use white to warm up stone walls, interior brickwork, or other hard surfaces, allowing them to appear approachable and inviting.

Paint: Pure White (SW7005) by Sherwin-Williams; sherwin-williams.com.

Use Bright White

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Use white as your base for the entire room. Colorful fabric and accessories pops against a white background.

Barstools: Grayson from Pottery Barn; potterybarn.com.
Barstool slipcover fabric: For a similar look, try Corazon in Seaglass from Calico Corners; calicocorners.com.

White Light

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Natural light brought in by the large windows pairs well with the white upholstery and white walls in this dining room.

White with Wood

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

A warm wood ceiling and floor treatment paired with painted wood walls adds vintage character to the space.

Crisp Cottage White

In keeping with the calming color scheme, an antique shopkeeper's cabinet with glass-front drawers was painted white and serves as an interesting dresser.

By Southern Living Editors