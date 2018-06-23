This Historic Colonial Home Gets a Modern Makeover

The Cheeks started work in June 2016 with the help of builders Adam and Stephannie Covington, the husband-wife owners of The Pioneer Group in Wilmington. But the demolition soon revealed compromised footings and problems with the siding and insulation. "On the first day of construction, our contractor treated us to lunch and beers and told us our budget would be maxed out even without adding a single one of those modern elements we wanted. That's when we realized that the house was rearing her head," says Lindsey. "Maybe she just wanted to be a good dame. Maybe we just needed to bring her back to life, not do plastic surgery. Once we decided to keep the same aesthetic, she didn't give us any more problems."

And so, with all parties—owners, builders, stubborn house—back on the same page, the Cheeks moved forward, guided by a desire to honor the home's history while still making it work for their young family. To that end, they transformed what was a formal living room into a first-floor master suite and created an all-purpose kitchen and living room on the other side. "We lost some living area, and we don't have a dining room. But dining rooms are so expensive—especially for a space we would hardly ever use! I wanted to design our house for how the family lives 360 days of the year," says Lindsey. That meant rebuilding the back porch to get more square footage; there's a television, an outdoor shower, and a large dining table for family meals.

A few months before the Cheeks moved in, the siblings who had grown up in the house came to see it. "It was the sweetest experience to watch them walk through and recognize their old rooms upstairs. One of the daughters said it made her excited to know that there's another little girl growing up here," Lindsey says. Grayson even transferred his children's heights, which they had been marking on a measuring stick, to the doorjamb of the new laundry room. And the Cheek family is just about to break the record for the longest amount of time they've lived in one place—only 18 months, but it's a start.