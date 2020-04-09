Blue and White Is Always Right: See Inside This Family-Friendly Dallas Home

Sometimes you just know. When a Dallas couple was looking for a guide to help hone their style, they were sure Amy Berry was that person. They shared with her their dream of creating a home that blended traditional decor with family-friendly touches, choosing foundational pieces that were timeless, and using color so it always felt like spring inside.

Only one piece of the puzzle was missing: the actual house. But they knew Berry could help with that too. After touring a few homes together, the choice emerged. The stately brick house with Colonial and Georgian touches in Dallas' Greenway Parks neighborhood was a little older than many they looked at, but Berry's clients knew her next-gen take on the classics would liven it up for them and their two young girls. "They love traditional design, florals, pattern, and color," Berry says. "I was just happy they liked the same things I did!"

The in-sync quality of their relationship led to easy yeses during the redecoration: French blue as the through line in the color palette, what Berry refers to as "bright and happy" accent hues, fun and fearless deployments of wallpaper to dress up blank walls, and heirloom-quality pieces resting side by side with a handful of contemporary picks.

Because the owners are realistic about possibly relocating someday, Berry says she put every decision through a "now and later" filter. "For them, the question was 'How do we fill each room without putting a bunch of money into the house itself?' " she says. "Finding pieces that will work in other spaces is so important." That meant including comfortable sofas with traditional lines and upholstery versatile enough to slide right into any future home and investing in items they'll keep forever (like the dining set) rather than renovations. Colors and patterns throughout rejuvenate the home.