The Best Outdoor Furniture and Decor to Shop From Wayfair's Huge Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s officially the season of backyard barbeques, homemade iced tea, and sunbathing. If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space to call your own, now is the time to use it, especially since many of us are spending more time at home than ever before. Whether you have a large backyard, a wrap around porch, or a tiny balcony, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your space—and right now, you can stock up on all kinds of backyard essentials on sale at Wayfair.

Wayfair’s discounts include up to 66 percent off everything from outdoor furniture to seasonal backyard decor. Think classic Adirondack chairs for lounging, rustic farmhouse sconces to light up your yard in style, and braided rugs to tie it all together. You can also save on smaller items like weather-resistant throw pillows, self-watering planters, and backyard games, including this cornhole set. Before you know it, you’ll have an impressive outdoor space to enjoy well into the fall.

With over 30,000 backyard finds currently marked down, there’s a lot to sift through. To give you a head start, we rounded up some of the best deals on outdoor furniture and decor from Wayfair’s sale. Ahead, shop 10 pieces that’ll transform any outdoor space into a warm-weather oasis.

Beachcrest Home Kearney Market Umbrella

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Create a shady spot in your backyard or front porch with this versatile umbrella. It’s available in six colors and adjusts with a crank lift to reach your desired height and tilted angle. The best part? It’s 62 percent off right now.

To buy: $50 (orig. $130); wayfair.com

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Aurelia Outdoor Barn Light

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

A sure way to elevate any outdoor space is with new light fixtures. This modern farmhouse lantern will illuminate your backyard in style well after the sun goes down.

To buy: $59 (orig. $79); wayfair.com

Breakwater Bay Skoog Chevron Wooden Garden Bench

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Create a cozy place to relax outside with this wooden bench with chevron detailing. You can even add a few decorative pillows and a throw blanket for extra comfort.

To buy: $200 (orig. $339); wayfair.com

Sol 72 Outdoor Elaina Self-Watering Plastic Pot Planter

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

If you don’t exactly have a green thumb but love the look of fresh flowers and plants, this self-watering planter offers a practical solution. It’s made of weather- and rust-resistant plastic and includes a basin saucer for the plant to access water as needed. That’s about as fool-proof as gardening gets.

To buy: $11 (orig. $15); wayfair.com.

Beachcrest Home Kateri Five Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

An outdoor ceiling fan like this one from Beachcrest Home comes in handy when even fresh air feels a bit stale. It offers the look of a tropical resort and brings serious cooling power to keep you comfortable no matter how hot and humid the weather gets.

To buy: $214 (orig. $420); wayfair.com.

Wade Logan Bromsgrove Handmade Braided Tan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

This handmade braided rug is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, but we think it would look lovely outside on the patio. It’s available in a variety of sizes and colors and has thousands of five-star customer reviews.

To buy: from $40 (orig. $95); wayfair.com

Home Accent Pillows Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Stock up on decorative throw pillows for your outdoor furniture with this set of two. Designed to withstand the elements, they’re ideal for sprucing up a bench, hammock, or chair.

To buy: $38 (orig. $43); wayfair.com

Beachcrest Home Selkirk Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Perfect for lounging in while enjoying a bit of fresh air, this classic Adirondack chair, made of solid acacia wood, makes a great addition to a backyard or porch. Now’s a great time to invest in the timeless piece of outdoor furniture, too; it’s 66 percent off.

To buy: $113 (orig. $337); wayfair.com

Hathaway Games LED Cornhole Set

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Friends and family will love gathering around this modern cornhole set. At first glance, it looks like any ordinary wooden yard game, but it actually includes LED lights so you can keep the fun going well into the evening.

To buy: $100 (orig. $127); wayfair.com

Outdoor Interiors Moana Folding Wooden Dining Table

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

This wooden dining table is great for small spaces. You can leave it as is, fold one side of the circular table top down to create an efficient serving table, or fold both sides down for easy storage between uses. It even includes an umbrella hole so you can add shade on extra sunny days.

To buy: $194 (orig. $269); wayfair.com