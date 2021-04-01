This Elegant Wayfair TV Stand Is On Sale for $49.99 Right Now

It's time to upgrade your TV stand. Really. Think of all the time you've spent this past year watching Sweet Magnolias, Virgin River, and Firefly Lane. And let us not forget The Crown and British shows and movies galore. And The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reruns. Suffice to say, we've spent a lot of time plopped in front of our TVs and that worn-out cabinet that Geppetto fashioned from junkyard wood is no longer cutting it. Nor is your college side table that you've repurposed with a sheet thrown over it to hold your flat-screen.
That's why we're loving this sophisticated yet simple Jaylene TV Stand by Millwood Pines (for TVs up to 48") available on Wayfair.com for the sale price of $49.99 right now. "TV stands have come a long way since the era of VHS tapes and DVDs. Now, in the age of streaming, there's no need for extra bulky equipment on the TV stand, which provides more room for a clean, sleek look," notes Julie Cassetina, spokesperson at Wayfair, and this make delivers on all fronts — attractive, functional, simple. "Today's TV stands lend themselves to serve as a beautiful focal point of the living area, that can be complemented by decorative accents such as coffee table books, vases, and other personal touches that add visual interest to the space," she adds.
Have a little more in your TV stand budget? Another great option is AllModern's TV Stand for TVs up to 60″ for $269.99 on Wayfair.com. We're partial to the satin nickel version (pictured above; it also comes in black, gold, and aged steel). The streamlined design is all metal and glass, with three glass shelves — the top for the TV and the others for books or decorative objects. It has an uncluttered look and blends well with any decor. For under $300, it's a true statement piece that looks like you invested quite a bit more on, if you ask us.
Best of all, watching TV will get so much better when you're no longer craning your neck at an awkward angle to view your set on that wobbly old college-era monstrosity.
Snag this handsome TV stand for $49.99 before it's too late.
Buy It: $49.99; Wayfair.com
A modern TV stand that's so elegant it also works wonderfully as a credenza to display art, books, and more.
Buy It: from $239.99; Wayfair.com