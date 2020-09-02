Wayfair and Birch Lane Are Having Huge Sales in Honor of Labor Day

With summer coming to an end and fall just around the corner, it can only mean one thing: Labor Day sales are kicking off. If you’re in the market for kitchen, home, and outdoor essentials, you’ll want to start your online shopping at Wayfair and Birch Lane. Both stores have already launched major deals in honor of Labor Day, and we’ve been scouting out the very best of them.
At Wayfair, you can take up to 70 percent off through September 7 on everything from outdoor furniture to small appliances. For instance, this KitchenAid tilt head stand mixer is nearly $100 off, and this farmhouse-style office chair is 52 percent off. These are just a few standout deals from its sale you won’t want to miss.
Over at Birch Lane, the deals are just as impressive. While the sale lasts, you can enjoy an extra 15 percent off select products—many of which are already significantly marked down—by using the promo code FALL15. Shop home goods like this adorable serving platter that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit and this outdoor bench that was practically made for sipping on hot cider in the fall.
Ready to spruce up your home for the new season ahead? Keep scrolling to check out 16 of the best deals you can shop from Wayfair and Birch Lane during their Labor Day sales.