7 Small Space Essentials You Can Buy at Walmart for Under $100

It can be a challenge to find space for all of your belongings when you live in a small apartment or house— but it’s certainly not impossible! If your space is cramped, the key is purchasing efficient pieces of furniture and decor that serve more than one purpose. And one great place to get your search started is Walmart’s selection of small space solutions .
The retailer has an entire hub dedicated to furniture and storage items fit for more modest spaces. There are pieces for every room, from the bedroom to the living room to the kitchen, and most items work double-duty. For instance, this coffee table houses a hidden storage nook and converts into a desk for when you need to get some work done at home (which many of us are doing a lot more of these days). There’s also this multi-tasking storage bench for the front entryway. It offers a place to sit and put on your shoes before heading out the door and includes three discrete storage cubes.
While you might assume such genius home essentials require a hefty investment, many come at an affordable cost. In fact, we rounded up seven of our favorite small space essentials from Walmart that you can buy for under $100 each. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.
As functional as they are stylish, these nesting tables have a mid-century modern look and come in six colorways. Pull out the smaller table as needed, then hide it away underneath the larger table when you want a more open space.
Every mud room or front entryway could use a storage bench. This one offers a cushioned place to sit and three square cubbies for storage or decor. Use the handy compartments to hide away anything from shoes to games to pet toys.
Storage baskets are an easy (and affordable) way to stow away spare items in style. These woven seagrass baskets with leather handles are perfect for throw blankets, pillows, magazines, or anything else you don’t already have a place for.
If you’re short on closet space, a wardrobe rack like this modern, industrial-inspired one is just the thing. It has two rods for hanging clothes and four shelves for other items like accessories and decor.
A coffee table that doubles as a desk and has a hidden storage compartment may sound too good to be true, but you can buy this versatile piece of furniture from Walmart. At first glance, it looks like a straightforward wooden coffee table, but a lift top reveals an extra place for small items, and the elevated surface makes for a comfortable workspace that’s accessible from your couch.
Kitchens lacking in countertop space can greatly benefit from a simple kitchen cart. This one includes four shelves and a drawer, and it’s easily moveable thanks to its rolling wheels. You can even use it to store small appliances like a microwave or coffee maker.
Don’t underestimate the power of vertical storage space. This slender ladder bookshelf is a great example of a functional piece of decor that won’t take up much room but will make a big difference. Just think of all the books, photographs, and other knick-knacks you could display on these shelves.
