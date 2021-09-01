10 Cozy Home Decor Finds That Will Arrive Just in Time for Fall—All Under $100
As temperatures start to cool and warm autumn hues begin to creep into the landscape, it's no question fall is on the way—and there's so much to look forward to. Not only are there delicious recipes to make, pumpkin patches to explore, and football games to attend, but the opportunities to entertain throughout the crisp fall months are endless.
Whether inviting friends over for a chili cookoff or throwing a fall-themed soirée, your home can easily embody the warm and cozy feel of the season with a few simple and stylish decor tweaks. Wondering where to start? Walmart has you covered with its new fall-inspired decor line, Fall on the Ranch.
Shop Walmart Fall Decor Under $100
- Ochre 1 Canvas Art Print, $48.12
- Mainstays Faux Suede Decorative Throw Pillow, $7.88
- Better Homes & Gardens Poly Rattan Open Weave Round Basket, $19.96
- Manly Indulgence Clean Scented 22oz 2-Wick Candle, $24
- Home Essence Apartment Kay Cotton Jacquard Duvet Cover Set, $99.50
- Better Homes & Gardens 9.25 in Artificial Fern, $19.97
- Cowhide Print and Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket, $28.99
- Better Homes & Gardens Woodgrain Touch Table Lamp, $26.94
- Well Woven Tulsa Lea Runner Rug, $53.10 (orig. $99)
- Better Homes & Gardens Pillow Lounge Chair, $99
The collection focuses on warm and comforting colors, rustic design elements, and vintage-inspired touches to create a lived-in and inviting feel—and everything's at an affordable price. From suede pillows that will add a pop of color to your couch and a plush throw blanket for chilly evenings, so much is well under $100.
Take a look below at Walmart decor pieces that will help transform your home into an adorable autumnal abode.
Related Items
Ochre 1 by Bria Nicole Canvas Art Print
Bring some warmth to a blank wall with this 16-by-20-inch print. The yellow, brown, and red hues artist Bria Nicole uses in this plant still life will add a splash of color to any space.
Buy It: $48.12; walmart.com
Mainstays Faux Suede Decorative Throw Pillow
This soft throw pillow's classic shape and muted shade will fit in just about anywhere you place it, whether that's a living room or bedroom. It comes in five fall-inspired colors, so you can find one that best suits your space.
Buy It: $7.88; walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Poly Rattan Open Weave Round Basket
Corral blankets, pillows, and towels with this adorable woven basket that's both functional and fashionable.
Buy It: $19.96; walmart.com
Manly Indulgence Clean Scented 22oz 2-Wick Candle
A rich aroma offers a warm welcome to every guest who walks through the door. Of the five available scents, we think this "Clean" scent, with its golden hue and notes of mandarin, lavender, oakmoss, and woods, is most appropriate for fall.
Buy It: $24; walmart.com
Home Essence Apartment Kay Cotton Jacquard Duvet Cover Set
Look forward to hitting the hay with this snuggle-worthy duvet cover set from Home Essence. Available in full/queen, king/California king, and twin/twin XL sizes and six colors, the set includes a duvet cover, matching shams, and two decorative pillows.
BUY IT: $99.50–$155.95; walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens 9.25 in Artificial Fern
Craving some greenery but lack a green thumb? This artificial fern is a no-maintenance way to bring the outdoors into your home. Its lush green leaves add life to shelves and desks, and the two-tone ceramic pot gives a touch of simple elegance.
BUY IT: $19.97; walmart.com
Cowhide Print and Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket
Cozy up next to the fireplace with this double-layered throw blanket. Throw the cowhide print over a bed, sofa, or chair to add a luxe touch, or take the 60-by-80-inch blanket on the go at a picnic or campsite.
BUY IT: $28.99; walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Woodgrain Touch Table Lamp
The retro-modern style of this long-shaded lamp is sure to be a conversation starter—but you don't have to tell anyone it's less than $30.
BUY IT: $26.94; walmart.com
Well Woven Tulsa Lea Runner Rug
Separate your feet from the cold hallway floor with this soft woven runner rug. The eye-catching jute rug features a blend of jewel-toned red, green, and blue and neutral colors like ivory, and its colors are resistant to fading over time.
BUY IT: $53.10 (orig. $99); walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Pillow Lounge Chair
Take a seat on this faux-leather (and generously padded) lounge chair. Not only is it pleasant to sit in, but its simple and sleek design will fit well with most home decor styles.
BUY IT: $99; walmart.com