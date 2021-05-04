Wallshoppe Debuts Collection of Vintage Barbie-Inspired Wallpaper
Choose from traditional wallpaper rolls, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and even removable life-size Barbie murals
It's been a long year of staring at our walls at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps, it's time to give yourself something prettier to look at, to infuse your home with a bit of cheer during these trying times?
Well, when it comes to beautiful, colorful designs, that's where the superb new Barbie X Wallshoppe collection is coming to our rescue, giving our lackluster walls just the right dose of uplift we need right about now.
Per a company press release, Wallshoppe has partnered with Mattel to debut a collection of vintage-inspired wallpaper designs that were created with Barbie's trailblazing path in mind. Available in a nearly dizzying array of colors and styles, these wallpapers can be used to update a room, create an accent wall, or even cover a piece of furniture.
You can shop the line — which includes peel-and-stick wallpaper, traditional wallpaper rolls, and removable life-size Barbie murals (yes, really, like this one)— at Wallshoppe.com here. The line includes 120 designs in total, with almost half of the collection being unveiled in early summer; prices start at $67 per removable panel, $149 per life-size panel, and $169 per traditional roll with samples available for $5 each.
Made of 100% non-toxic, eco-friendly paper, it's safe to say that these gorgeous designs not only make for wallpaper that looks good, but wallpaper that you can feel good about hanging in your home.
We'd love to hear from fellow wallpaper enthusiasts out there. What are your favorite prints these days? Are you all about floral fun or have you been loving geometric designs? How about traditional patterns? Tropical? We know we're going to have a hard time picking just one selection from the Barbie x Wallshoppe line. Guess we'll be taking on a few more spring-refresh projects in our homes than we thought, after all.