10 Sets of Vintage-Inspired Dishware For Setting a Gorgeous Dinner Table

There's a reason why so many people flock to huge antique shows and flea markets year after year—like the annual antique fair in Round Top, Texas, that attracts thousands of visitors every year. People go to antique shows like this because they can't get enough of the special vintage items they come across—the ones that have history and a story behind them, the ones that add charm and an eclectic touch to any home. Anchor Hocking might have put the famous Jadeite Fire King dishware on everyone's radar in the 1940s, and pretty pastel-colored Pyrex dishes might have been the dishware of choice in almost every home in America through the 1950s and 1960s, but we're still seeing inspiration from those brands today.

If you're like me, you love finding the originals in flea markets and antique stores, but there's no doubt that the replicas in stores now are almost as good as the real thing. There's no reason you can't recreate that all-pink kitchen your grandma used to have! We've curated a special list of vintage-inspired dishware, including plates, bowls, and cups that were directly influenced by some of the most popular trends of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, like mid-century modern design, pastel colors, and jadeite glass, hobnail glass, and Pyrex. Here's where you can shop our favorite retro look-alikes.