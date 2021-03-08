25 Vintage Peel and Stick Wallpaper That’ll Wow Your Walls

In 2021, what's old is officially new again. The recent cottagecore trend, grandmillennial phenomenon, and traditionalism revival are proving that the design world is skewing away from sleek, mid-century modernism and toward pieces with a story. If our inklings are correct, we'll start to see storied pieces everywhere: in our large furniture, smaller accent items, and anchoring rugs. So, why should your walls be any exception? There are a lot of vintage-inspired wallpaper designs that will give your space an old-school edge.
But, just because these vintage-inspired wallpaper styles harken back to yesteryear doesn't mean they're stuck in the past. In fact, many patterns are now available in a peel and stick option. Unlike traditional wallpaper—which can be both permanent and time-consuming to install—peel and stick is as easy to apply as hanging up a poster. And, since it doesn't require a stubborn paste, you can remove this temporary wallpaper whenever you want. (Read: It's perfect for rental apartments.)
Want to hop on the vintage style peel and stick wallpaper trend? Here are 25 standout options to consider.
When it comes to vintage wallpaper, florals are a go-to pattern. With a bright blue background and high-contrast flowers, this pick from Yasinet is almost a dead-ringer for the repeats used back in the day. We're imagining it used as an accent wall or lining the back of your favorite bookcase or bar cart. Another perk? This option is waterproof and oil-resistant, making it incredibly easy to clean.
This just in: Newspaper-themed wallpaper is designed to deliver. Ideal for small powder rooms and home offices, this style is made up of a handful of vintage-inspired advertisements. Not only is this option packed with old-school charm, but it also gives you plenty to look at. From pianos to baby carriages to bicycles, it is all too likely that you’ll spot something new every time you give this repeat a glance. Extra, extra, read all about it!
As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. If you favor Art Deco design, this option from Tempaper is retro in all the right ways. Though each bird has well-defined wings, the overall shapes are simple, making this vintage style look and feel surprisingly modern. This specific repeat is also available in five colorways, so you can find the perfect hue for you and your home. But, no matter which shade you choose, one thing’s for sure: The roaring twenties have never looked so good.
One of the best things about vintage style peel and stick wallpaper is that the right pattern can transport you to a different time. That’s what’s so great about this hydrangea repeat. Chasing Paper is the purveyor of temporary wallpaper, and recently teamed up with interior designer Ariel Orkin on a new collaboration. Between the watercolor painting and sweet details—here’s looking at you, bumble bee—this option feels like modern-day version of Grandma’s country cottage.
Before Chip and Joanna Gaines put shiplap on the map, there was old Salem vintage wood. From the multi-color palette to the slightly distressed finishing, this look offers plenty of country vibes with a slight vintage touch. Fortunately, you don’t need to live in a wooden cabin to bring the old Salem look into your space. This 18-foot roll covers approximately 30.75 square feet and will attach to virtually any flat surface. But, if you make a mistake, you can always reposition the repeat to your heart’s desire.
If you like the idea of old Salem vintage wood walls so much that you’re looking to take the style to new heights, check out this option from MulYeeh. This brand traded in the traditional look of wood-paneled walls for a vertical orientation. (Design tip: This repeat will create the illusion of a high ceiling.) Best of all? This option has intricate, pseudo-textured details that makes it look like the real deal.
Want to take your room’s “wow” factor to the next level? Give your space a bold, blooming energy with this repeat from Target’s signature Opalhouse line. While red might not be the first color you’d think to swath your space in, it’s one design risk that will pay off. This can’t-miss-it shade is often associated with feelings of passion and desire, so it’s bound to make a statement. However, the floral pattern gives this strong color a soft edge.
If you favor your florals with a more delicate touch, feast your eyes on this charming option from TOOLDECO. Between the intricate repeat and candy-coated color palette, this pretty pattern harkens back the Victorian ages. When it comes to your peel and stick wallpaper, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, we think it would look particularly great in a child’s bedroom or powder room.
If you’re looking for a subtle way to embrace Art Deco décor, check out this repeat from Rasch. With a subtle color palette and pared-back pattern, this is one vintage peel and stick wallpaper option that can withstand the test of time. Best of all? This material is 95 percent opaque, so it can even mask up brightly colored walls. It doesn’t matter how you use this Art Deco-inspired wallpaper, one thing’s for sure: It’s here to completely transform your space.
Once upon a time—you know, back in the 1870s—metal ceilings were all the rage in American décor. While the trend was first fashioned out of corrugated iron sheets, they were eventually constructed out of tin—not to mention mass-produced. Don’t want to attach slabs of metal to your home? Not a problem; you can always fake the look with this peel and stick wallpaper. Think of it as a commitment-free way to take a trip down memory lane.
With a heightened appreciation for life, bobbed hair, and great fringed dress, flappers were the coolest girls of the 1920s. Aptly named the Flapper Wallpaper, this elevated style from Artemis Home is a great way to bring the flapper spirit to your home—all without breaking out the fringe and sequins, of course. The deconstructed teardrop shape offers a modern take on roaring twenties style. Plus, this one repeat is available in a handful of materials: smooth matte, canvas, linen, and fabric. That way, you can find an option that matches your style.
Want to transform your home into a space that would receive Jay Gatsby’s seal of approval? Consider adding this scalloped style from Tempaper to your cart. While scallop silhouettes can look good at any point in time, they’re often associated with the roaring twenties. But, between the high-contrast color palette and mosaic layout, this pattern deftly bridges the gap between old and new. Go ahead, add it to an accent space or use it to cover all four walls.
Anyone who wants to travel back in time — and we mean way, way back — will find a lot to love about this damask option from Nu Wallpaper. The storied style reportedly originated in China around 300 B.C., but had a major surge in the Middle Ages. And now, in the aughts? Damask can be a great way to pay tribute to yesteryear. Available in four versatile colors, this option will look good in just about any room of the house.
By definition, damask is a jacquard-like pattern. In other words, instead of printing a pretty pattern on a slab of wallpaper, it is typically woven onto a roll of fabric. If you want to bring that historic edge to your damask peel and stick wallpaper, consider this option from TaoGift. Though this pick isn’t officially woven, the embossed detailing makes this damask-inspired wallpaper look and feel like the real deal. Available in beige, light blue, and blush, this wallpaper hits that sweet spot between subtle and statement.
Looking for an eye-catching roll of wallpaper you’ll want to put on all four walls? Take a gander at this busy style from Spoonflower. Ditsy daisies were all the rage back in the swinging sixties, and this option offers a way to incorporate this look into your home—all without the permanence of typical wallpaper. Not only will the small daisies look good in any room of the house, but the multicolored design with work with an array of fabrics and accent colors. After all, more is more!
Just because the twenties were known for its glitz and glamour doesn’t mean the aesthetic can’t work in a space that skews more minimalist. If you’re looking for a subtle way to create an Art Deco environment, spring for this pared-back option from OCEANO. While the luxe black and gold color combination pays homage to the jazz age, the thin arches give this a cool, minimalist edge. Of course, this option isn’t all good looks; it’s also made with a PVC material that’s 20% thicker than most rolls.
If you like the idea of vintage floral peel and stick wallpaper, but are looking for something a tad simpler, this pattern from Lillian August has you covered. Unlike most flower powered wallpapers—with usually consists of multiple hues—this option sticks with a strict, two-tone palette. Not only is it subtle enough to be used in a large room, but it’ll also act as a neutral against an array of textiles and patterns. And, since its available in four colors, you’re able to choose the best hue for you.
Trends might come and go, but toile can transcend the test of time. Defined as a material with intricate, repeated patterns, toile dates all the way back to 18th century Ireland. While toile was originally produced as fabric, it’s been reimagined into everything from dinnerware to accessories to, of course, wallpaper. If you want to embrace toile in your home, consider this classic option from Spoonflower. Between the blue and white color palette and intricate patterns, this one feels oh-so-traditional.
Looking for a pared-back alternative to toile wallpaper? Consider a Chinoiserie style. Though the style places heavy emphasis on Chinese patterns, gorgeous scenery, and gilded accents, it’s actually a European interpretation of Asian décor. While this trend is typically seen on ceramics and furniture, this iteration from Spoonflower proves it can look good on your walls, too. Chinoiserie is typically seen in a blue and white color palette, but this gilded hue offers a forward-thinking twist on the classic style.
If you prefer your toile with a touch of whimsy, you’ll love this repeat from RoomMates. While most toile repeats feature charming landscapes or townspeople dressed in their finest old-fashioned garb, this eye-catching option offers a glimpse at life at sea: We’re talking octopi, seashells, stingrays, mermaids, and so much more. But, the beauty of this peel and stick wallpaper is that it doesn’t feel over-the-top aquatic. Unless you look really close at all the sea creatures, this pattern will look like any other hypnotic toile.
While exposed brick walls might be associated with hip city lofts, they actually date back to the Renaissance and Baroque periods. The style had a big resurgence in the middle of the 18th century, and has been the epitome of effortless cool ever since. Admittedly, installing a brick wall in your home can be time-consuming, headache-inducing, and somewhat permanent. But, if you’re looking for a temporary solution for this timeless trend, this peel and stick option from RoomMates has you covered.
Most people would define bricks as those reddish, rectangular slabs of clay. But, in reality? There’s more to the go-to material than meets the eye. For an idyllic update, many people have painted their brick walls a soothing white. (Think of it as a textured alternative to a blank white wall.) Fortunately, this peel and stick option from NuWallpaper offers the best of both worlds: It gives off the effortlessly cool factor of a brick wall — minus the commitment.
By definition, “vintage” refers to items and trends that are at least 50 years-old. Admittedly, many people might think of Victorian era repeats and Art Deco-inspired patterns when they hear the phrase “vintage wallpaper.” But, in 2021, this term can also apply to mid-century décor that ruled during the middle of the 20th century. Between its curvy, geometric lines and high-contrast color palette, this option is retro in all the right ways. Don’t mind if we do!
From burnt orange décor to avocado green appliances, the middle of the 20th century was all about embracing quirky colors. So, does that mean mid-century is a no-go for anyone who favors a neutral color palette? Not at all. From the clunky bead pattern to the versatile, black and white color palette, this wallpaper from RoomMates bridges the gap between old and new. Go ahead, pair this option with your favorite mid-century chair and sleek accessories. Don Draper would definitely approve!
Believe it or not, vintage floral wallpaper is not a one-type-fits-all situation. From the ditsy daisies that dominated the swinging sixties to minimalist patterns that can transition nicely into modern times, the type of blooms you choose for your walls will define your home’s environment. If you’re all about that rustic charm, check out this option from Cooldon. Between the emerald background and intricate floral details, this pattern oozes farmhouse charm.